The 10 Most Stylish College Football Coaches of All Time

College football fans love to discuss and debate the latest uniforms from each team. It's a weekly tradition every fall. But not enough focus is placed on coaches' sartorial style. With only a few exceptions, every coach dresses in the same team-issued gear these days.

However, there were some glorious eras of legendary coaches who popularized iconic outfits. Their apparel often spoke more about their history and personality than they ever would. Below are the ten most stylish college football coaches of all time.

10. Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders brings an elevated style to the sidelines. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders is a living legend, and the former two-sport star dresses the part. Sanders seamlessly blends luxury style with his signature Nike sneakers. Whether casually rocking a cowboy hat or eye-catching jewelry, "Coach Prime" never misses an opportunity to look good.

9. Howard Schnellenberger

Howard Schnellenberger never changed his traditional style. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howard Schnellenberger coached for a half-century and never changed his traditional style. From Kentucky to Florida Atlantic, and at every successful stop in between, fans could count on Schnellenberger to wear a suit coat and tie on the sidelines.

8. P.J. Fleck

P. J. Fleck has a traditional sartorial style. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck dresses like a football coach from the early 1980s. He still wears a tie on the sideline, but layers it with a sporty sweater or quarter-zip and completes the look with team-color pants. However, we see him more as a natural descendant of the Jim Tressel coaching tree. Fleck took Tressel's signature style and made it better.

7. Lou Holtz

Lou Holtz's fashion sense was ahead of his time. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lou Holtz's fashion sense was ahead of his time. While many other coaches at top programs still wore suits and ties, Holtz took a business-casual approach to Saturdays. He always wore a hat and layered team sweaters over collared shirts. Holtz would have thrived by modern fashion standards.

6. Mack Brown

Mack Brown mirrored sportswear trends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether consciously or not, Mack Brown always modeled the fashion trends of each era. Brown's best outfits came in the 1990s, during his first stint with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Just look at the Carolina Blue Tar Heels-branded slacks. Why won't Nike release those now?

5. Bobby Bowden

Bobby Bowden's style evolved with the times. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobby Bowden enjoyed some incredible eras of fashion with the Florida State Seminoles. Whether you prefer his straw hat or modern ballcaps, Bowden had a very distinctive style in Tallahassee. Don't overlook his accessories either. Sunglasses, watches, and rings help complete Bowden's successful aesthetic.

4. Steve Spurrier

Steve Spurrier's love of golf inspired his aesthetic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steve Spurrier always gave the vibe that he would rather be golfing than grinding tape in the film room. That most likely influenced his iconic visor and polo shirts. It doesn't hurt that the "Evil Genius" had a serious aura backed by sharp wit and plenty of success.

3. Johnny Majors

Johnny Majors had an old-school style. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some coaches dress to match trends, but Johnny Majors' outfits matched his personality. Sport coats and ties with beautiful patterns highlighted Majors' traditional style and outgoing demeanor. As a member of the Silent Generation, Majors always dressed for the job he wanted.

2. Paul "Bear" Bryant

Paul "Bear" Bryant had the most distinctive style in college football. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most naturally stylish people often seem to care the least. Paul "Bear" Bryant casually threw on black-and-white houndstooth fedoras and sport coats with eye-catching patterns. Bryant didn't seem to think much of it, but he had the most distinctive style in college football history.

Just don't mistake his effortless style for a lack of decorum. Like so many members of the Greatest Generation, Bryant served in World War II. Bryant's generation took their personal appearance very seriously. Not from a point of vanity, but from a sense of etiquette.

1. Gene Stallings

Gene Stallings' style reflected his formative years. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a former member of the "Junction Boys," Gene Stallings borrowed a lot from Coach Bryant but added his own style (both in coaching, player management, and clothing). Stallings occasionally took detours into trends with patterned coats.

But for the most part, Stallings dressed in a timeless style. Dress shirts, ties, and coats were a requirement. Once again, a member of the Silent Generation who took a business-style approach to how they presented themselves to the world.