The 10 Most Stylish College Football Coaches of All Time
College football fans love to discuss and debate the latest uniforms from each team. It's a weekly tradition every fall. But not enough focus is placed on coaches' sartorial style. With only a few exceptions, every coach dresses in the same team-issued gear these days.
However, there were some glorious eras of legendary coaches who popularized iconic outfits. Their apparel often spoke more about their history and personality than they ever would. Below are the ten most stylish college football coaches of all time.
10. Deion Sanders
Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders is a living legend, and the former two-sport star dresses the part. Sanders seamlessly blends luxury style with his signature Nike sneakers. Whether casually rocking a cowboy hat or eye-catching jewelry, "Coach Prime" never misses an opportunity to look good.
9. Howard Schnellenberger
Howard Schnellenberger coached for a half-century and never changed his traditional style. From Kentucky to Florida Atlantic, and at every successful stop in between, fans could count on Schnellenberger to wear a suit coat and tie on the sidelines.
8. P.J. Fleck
Minnesota Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck dresses like a football coach from the early 1980s. He still wears a tie on the sideline, but layers it with a sporty sweater or quarter-zip and completes the look with team-color pants. However, we see him more as a natural descendant of the Jim Tressel coaching tree. Fleck took Tressel's signature style and made it better.
7. Lou Holtz
Lou Holtz's fashion sense was ahead of his time. While many other coaches at top programs still wore suits and ties, Holtz took a business-casual approach to Saturdays. He always wore a hat and layered team sweaters over collared shirts. Holtz would have thrived by modern fashion standards.
6. Mack Brown
Whether consciously or not, Mack Brown always modeled the fashion trends of each era. Brown's best outfits came in the 1990s, during his first stint with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Just look at the Carolina Blue Tar Heels-branded slacks. Why won't Nike release those now?
5. Bobby Bowden
Bobby Bowden enjoyed some incredible eras of fashion with the Florida State Seminoles. Whether you prefer his straw hat or modern ballcaps, Bowden had a very distinctive style in Tallahassee. Don't overlook his accessories either. Sunglasses, watches, and rings help complete Bowden's successful aesthetic.
4. Steve Spurrier
Steve Spurrier always gave the vibe that he would rather be golfing than grinding tape in the film room. That most likely influenced his iconic visor and polo shirts. It doesn't hurt that the "Evil Genius" had a serious aura backed by sharp wit and plenty of success.
3. Johnny Majors
Some coaches dress to match trends, but Johnny Majors' outfits matched his personality. Sport coats and ties with beautiful patterns highlighted Majors' traditional style and outgoing demeanor. As a member of the Silent Generation, Majors always dressed for the job he wanted.
2. Paul "Bear" Bryant
The most naturally stylish people often seem to care the least. Paul "Bear" Bryant casually threw on black-and-white houndstooth fedoras and sport coats with eye-catching patterns. Bryant didn't seem to think much of it, but he had the most distinctive style in college football history.
Just don't mistake his effortless style for a lack of decorum. Like so many members of the Greatest Generation, Bryant served in World War II. Bryant's generation took their personal appearance very seriously. Not from a point of vanity, but from a sense of etiquette.
1. Gene Stallings
As a former member of the "Junction Boys," Gene Stallings borrowed a lot from Coach Bryant but added his own style (both in coaching, player management, and clothing). Stallings occasionally took detours into trends with patterned coats.
But for the most part, Stallings dressed in a timeless style. Dress shirts, ties, and coats were a requirement. Once again, a member of the Silent Generation who took a business-style approach to how they presented themselves to the world.
Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr