The 10 Best Week 7 Uniforms in College Football

Week 7 of the 2026 college football season has already delivered some solid uniforms with even more promising threads on the way. We definitely flew too close to the sun in Week 6, as this week lacks some depth.

However, the top-heavy list still has a few alternate looks that are sure to generate buzz when casual sports fans see them on Saturday. Below are our rankings for the top ten uniforms for Week 7.

10. Cincinnati Bearcats

The Cincinnati Bearcats take the final spot in our rankings. The Stanford Cardinal and Oklahoma Sooners came close to cracking the list with throwback uniforms (as for Oklahoma, Jordan Brand relies too heavily on throwbacks). But ultimately, neither could compete with Cincinnati's modern red-white-red look. Sometimes the game just evolves.

9. UTEP Miners

Most football fans are out on color rush uniforms, and we would have loved to see the UTEP Miners mix in some orange. However, the team let fans vote on the helmet decal, and the new Paydirt Pete logo won. It's a victory for UTEP, retro logos, and democracy.

8. Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans have a big game against the Northwestern Wildcats, and it's only right to bring the Gruff Sparty logo back. Similar to UTEP, this is a savvy combination of retro and modern design elements without going full throwback.

7. Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers are pairing purple uniforms with primary orange helmets for Military Appreciation. We love to see the Tigers wearing purple, as it's severely underused at Clemson. When you're 3-2, it's time to start having more fun with uniforms.

6. Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks look to bounce back with a green-black-green combination. Most notably, the Ducks' green helmets have black feathers. It's a solid look, but the only downside of the Generation O era has been the lack of dark green. At least it will be a fun matchup against adidas partner and Dylan Raiola's former team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

5. Pitt Panthers

Tripe-white sets often look like practice uniforms on the field, but we can't hide our excitement about the Pitt Panthers' ultra-clean look this week. New Balance designed traditional "Soar High" uniforms for the Boston College Eagles, but we still give Pitt the edge in this matchup.

4. Arizona State Sun Devils

The Arizona State Sun Devils are a mainstay in our weekly rankings. Last week, the Sun Devils wore white helmets with an oversized Sparky face logo. This week, the regular-sized Sparky is back on the white lid, and it looks even better. Adidas will have a great uniform matchup on Saturday between Arizona State and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

3. Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears are planning a Blackout on the Brazos for their night game against the TCU Horned Frogs. Outside of a hype video, TCU has been suspiciously quiet on social media throughout Revivalry Week.

Meanwhile, Baylor's Metallic Gold helmets complement their bold black uniforms with minimalist details. These uniforms feel more like the adidas x Fear of God basketball uniforms, but Baylor has a history of daring looks. Consider me a believer.

2. Cal Golden Bears

We were so excited about the collaboration between the Cal Golden Bears and the Grateful Dead. It's a more natural fit than Oregon's "Grateful Ducks" collaboration last year. However, Oregon got matching uniforms, and the Golden Bears are only getting special helmets and accessories.

Cal's amazing Joe Roth-era uniforms from Week 1 probably would have looked better with the helmet. Sigh. Every silver lining's got a touch of grey.

1. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

As a Millennial, I appreciate that everyone recognizes the 1990s as the best decade. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers get it, and Under Armour did a great job of executing these one-off alternate uniforms. Teal was the official color of the '90s, and the Chanticleers deserve to party like it's 1999.

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