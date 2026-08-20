Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max '96 Low is Discounted Online

The 2026 college football season kicks off in just over a week, and fans have a chance to buy some of Deion Sanders' most popular Nike sneakers at a discount. Earlier this summer, the Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 dropped in a low-cut form for the first time.

Even better, the launch colorway was the Colorado Buffaloes-themed "Black Metallic Gold" design. Surprisingly, the retro trainers never sold out. Now, they are available at a discount online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know about the kicks.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Black Metallic Gold" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Black Metallic Gold" colorway was released on May 22, 2026. The old-school sneakers had a retail price of $170, but are now marked down to $149.99 (12% off) at Foot Locker.

The shoes sitting on the discount rack may reflect higher supply and not a lack of popularity. Currently, there are not many sizes available at a major discount on sneaker resale websites. It doesn't look like many resellers are in a rush to unload the kicks.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Black Metallic Gold" colorway. | Nike

The "Black Metallic Gold" colorway is an OG design that fits perfectly with the Colorado Buffaloes football team's uniforms. One of the few changes is that the Nike Swoosh logos have been updated to reflect a Metallic Gold color closer to what you see in Boulder on Saturdays.

The iconic upper design features shredded layers of synthetic leather in black and white. Sanders' signature logo graces the tongues, and his face appears under the outsoles. The legendary Nike Air branding on the heels completes the retro aesthetic.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Black Metallic Gold" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air DT Max '96 is no longer considered a performance model. But Sanders wore the legendary trainers when stealing bases and scoring touchdowns (sometimes on the same day) in the 1990s.

The silhouette's synthetic leather upper and mesh paneling provide containment and breathability. Underfoot, the visible Max Air unit in the heel provides responsive cushioning. Lastly, the aggressive rubber outsole should last for a long time.

Deion Sanders x Nike

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Black Metallic Gold" colorway. | Nike

After a break in retirement, Sanders reunited with Nike in July 2023. Since then, the Nike Deion line has dropped multiple retro models in new and OG colorways. Even better, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is now carrying the line in the NFL.

These sneakers won't last long at a discount, so fans should act fast before football season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.