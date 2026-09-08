10 Must-Have US Open Shirts for Tennis Fans

The 2026 US Open is well into its second week, and there has been no shortage of tennis highlights and fashion moments. Rightfully, much has been made about the top players' on-court kits. Unfortunately, it is tough for fans to afford some of those options, and even more challenging to pull off those daring looks.

Luckily, there are some affordable and seriously stylish T-shirts available online that anyone can rock comfortably (especially in this heat). Below are our five favorite options for tennis fans wanting to represent their fandom during and after the 2026 US Open.

adidas Men's Culture Tennis Top

The adidas Men's Culture Tennis Top. | Tennis-Warehouse

The adidas Men's Culture Tennis Top is available in two colors for $60 in adult sizes at Tennis-Warehouse.com. Inspired by the amazing on-court kits worn by adidas athletes, this shirt applies the same color palettes to a comfortable shirt featuring CLIMACOOL technology.

Cactus Jack x Nike Court Logo Tee

The Cactus Jack x Nike Court Logo Tee. | CactusJack.com

The Cactus Jack x Nike Court Logo Tee is available for $58 in adult sizes at cactusjack.com. Unlike every other option on this list, the shirt ships in 4-6 weeks. In our opinion, it's worth the wait. The brown shirt features Travis Scott's signature reverse Nike Swoosh logos and Cactus Jack branding.

Carlos Alcaraz has debuted multiple on-court kits and other apparel pieces from the Travis Scott x Nike 'Cactus Court Collection' at the US Open. Surprisingly, most of the items are still in stock online.

New Balance Tournament Practice NYC Graphic T-Shirt

New Balance Tournament Practice NYC Graphic T-Shirt. | New Balance

The Tournament Practice NYC Graphic T-Shirt is available for $39.99 in adult sizes at newbalance.com. The shirt features NB DRY fast-drying technology while staying comfortable for casual wear. Inspired by the bright lights of New York City, this New Balance shirt is a solid option for Coco Gauff and Tommy Paul fans.

NikeCourt Tennis T-Shirt

The NikeCourt Tennis T-Shirt. | Nike

The NikeCourt Tennis T-Shirt is available for $42 at Nike.com. The 100% cotton shirt features a white base with a graphic of the Statue of Liberty holding a tennis racquet. It's comfortable, lightweight, and trendy.

NikeCourt "Aryna Sabalenka" Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt

NikeCourt "Aryna Sabalenka" Women's Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt. | Nike

The NikeCourt "Aryna Sabalenka" Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt is available for $47 in adult sizes at Nike.com. The shirt is loose-fitting with Nike Dri-FIT technology to keep you cool on and off the court. Pictures of Sabalenka appear in black on the white top. Sabalenka does not yet have her own signature logo, but this shirt is unmistakably hers.

The Opponent Tee by Round21 x RU by Rupal

The Opponent Tee by Round21 x RU by Rupal. | Round21

The Opponent Tee by Round21 x RU by Rupal is available for $90 in adult sizes at round21.com. If you know, you know, Round21 is one of the coolest apparel brands that merges sports and style. Born from a shared love of sports and modern art, the brand consistently releases limited-edition shirts that resonate with fans.

US Open Collection 2026 Apple Type T-Shirt

The US Open Collection 2026 Apple Type T-Shirt. | US Open Shop

The US Open Collection 2026 Apple Type T-Shirt is available for $44 in adult sizes at usopenshop.org. This premium T-shirt is crafted for comfort and durability. Plus, the "NYC Big Apple" logo on the back is objectively amazing.

US Open Collection 2026 Official Logo T-Shirt

The US Open Collection 2026 Official Logo T-Shirt. | US Open Shop

The US Open Collection 2026 Official Logo T-Shirt is available for $44 in adult sizes at usopenshop.org. The 100% cotton shirt features a Royal Blue base with the tournament's logo on the front and a hashtag logo #BeOpen on the back.

Wilson New York Classic Graphic T-Shirt

The Wilson New York Classic Graphic T-Shirt. | Tennis-Warehouse.com

The Wilson New York Classic Graphic T-Shirt is available in two colors for $58 in adult sizes at Tennis-Warehouse.com. The 100% cotton shirt is roomy and loose-fitting, allowing you to comfortably cheer on Marta Kostyuk and Alex de Minaur.

Yonex 80th Center Staff T-Shirt

The Yonex 80th Center Staff T-Shirt. | Yonex

The Yonex 80th Center Staff T-Shirt is available for $60 in adult sizes at yonex.com. All of the brand's New York-inspired gear has sold out, but this shirt is a solid option. The boxy fit and positive message make it a solid piece in every tennis fan's wardrobe.

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