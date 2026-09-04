How to Buy Carlos Alcaraz's Nike x Travis Scott Tennis Gear

Earlier this week, Carlos Alcaraz made his long-awaited return to the tennis court. Nike capitalized on the attention by having Alcaraz debut its latest collaboration with Travis Scott. The seven-time Grand Slam champion debuted pieces from the Nike Cactus Court Collection.

Some of the gear dropped in select locations around New York City, with a larger release taking place online today. Naturally, the most popular items sold out quickly. However, much of the collection is still in stock. Below is a breakdown of everything online shoppers must know.

Carlos Alcaraz's Kit

Pieces from the Nike Cactus Court Collection. | travisscott.com

Alcaraz's on-court kit consisted of the NikeCourt Slam Cactus Jack Reversible Tank Top and NikeCourt Slam Cactus Jack shorts. Both sold out online. So did the NikeCourt Cactus Jack Shooting Shirt.

Luckily, the rest of the collection has not yet sold out. The CJ x Nike Athlete Series Carlos Alcaraz Tee dropped in two styles ($58). Two additional T-shirts include the CJ x Nike Slice Tee and CJ x Nike Court Logo Tee ($58).

Tops

Pieces from the Nike Cactus Court Collection. | travisscott.com

With fall approaching, there are plenty of long-sleeve items available. Sweaters include the CJ x Nike Cactus Court Varsity Crewneck ($135), CJ x Nike Nike Reverse Swoosh Crewneck ($125),

CJ x Nike Cactus Court Baseline Crewneck ($135), and CJ x Nike Prep Applique Crewneck ($160).

Hoodies include the CJ x Nike Crest Pullover Hoodie ($150), CJ x Nike Cactus Court Varsity Zip Hoodie ($150), CJ x Nike Cactus Court Split Zip Hoodie ($165), CJ x Nike Cactus Court Quarter Zip ($165), and the CJ x Nike Cactus Court Zip Windbreaker ($145).

Shorts, Pants, Accessories

Pieces from the Nike Cactus Court Collection. | travisscott.com

Pants and shorts include the CJ x Nike Cactus Court Paneled Long Sweatshorts ($110), CJ x Nike Cactus Court Sweatpants ($145), CJ x Nike Cactus Court Slice Tennis Shorts, and Splatter Tennis Shorts ($95). The collection even offers a life-size Alcaraz standee ($65) and a Dampener Set ($15).

Footwear

Shoes from the Nike Cactus Court Collection. | travisscott.com

The Cactus Jack x Nike Air Force 1 Low '07 "Ice Blue/Celestine Blue" and Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Vapor HC Cactus Jack have not yet been released online. Both are listed as releasing "soon" on travisscott.com. Additionally, a wider release by Nike is rumored for this fall.

Most of the collection lasting this long is already a pleasant surprise. Every fan who wants a piece of clothing should be able to find it online. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your apparel news from the sports world and beyond.