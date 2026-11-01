10 Reactions From Week 9 College Football Uniforms

We had high expectations going into Week 9 of the college football season, and it didn't disappoint. It wasn't the best-dressed week so far, as Halloween is never known for style. It's meant to be fun, tacky, and sugary sweet.

Overall, most teams got the memo, and there were plenty of highlights. However, there were some big misses as well. Below are the best and worst uniform highlights from Week 9.

Miami and North Carolina's Rerun

The Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina Tar Heels. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina Tar Heels continue to bore us with their uniform selections. Miami wore triple-white, and North Carolina rocked retro helmets yet again. We've seen this rerun many times before.

Florida State's Quiet Helmet Change

The Florida State Seminoles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Florida State Seminoles quietly changed their helmet decals. We would have never noticed, but they tweaked the white outline. Shout-out to the observant fans on Reddit who noticed this incredibly small change.

Ohio State and USC Never Gets Old

The USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not even the rain could dampen this traditional uniform matchup between the USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes. This game felt like it should have been played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Colorado's Halloween Choice

The Colorado Buffaloes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado Buffaloes continue to take big swings with their uniforms. We're not fans of the grey jerseys, but it worked on Halloween. Especially with the black-and-white details.

UCF Takes Flight

The UCF Knights. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UCF Knights embraced a retro NASA-inspired look with their Mission X Space uniforms. Our favorite part was the number outlines that visibly glowed in the dark on TV.

Florida Falls Flat

The Florida Gators. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Florida Gators showed off several alternate uniforms to start the year, but white jerseys and pants on Halloween was an underwhelming choice.

BYU Outshines Arizona State

The BYU Cougars and Arizona State Sun Devils. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We love the Arizona State Sun Devils' Halloween uniforms. The Sparky logo on a black helmet looked amazing. Yet, the BYU Cougars' all-navy uniform just outclassed their opponents. This breaks many of our previous theories about color rush uniforms.

Oregon Still Has Surprises

The Oregon Ducks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks looked great in their black-and-white uniforms on Halloween. Generation O has been an overwhelming success, but we miss the days of Oregon's unpredictability. This was a nice surprise.

Notre Dame Misses the Mark

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Navy Midshipmen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish missed the mark with their white jerseys and pants against the Navy Midshipmen. It was neither a fully traditional look nor a fun Halloween alternate. Either wear gold pants or get wild and wear green pants.

Oklahoma State and Iowa State Win Halloween

The Iowa State Cyclones and Oklahoma State Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Iowa State Cyclones and Oklahoma State Cowboys showed everyone how to do color-rush uniforms the right way. The Halloween-inspired details put this orange-and-black matchup over the top in Week 9.