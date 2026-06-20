2026 MLB All-Star Game Hats Fully Explained

The anticipation in Major League Baseball (MLB) for its 4th of July uniforms and All-Star Weekend festivities has been palpable. Of course, fans always get animated about the new hats and uniforms each summer. But America's Semiquincentennial is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and MLB has major plans to celebrate throughout July.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 14. The Philadelphia Phillies will host the 96th Midsummer Classic at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is no surprise that the hats lean heavily into a patriotic theme, given the location and timing.

Earlier this week, MLB's USA 250 July 4 jerseys and hats officially went live at select retailers. Now, the 2026 MLB All-Star Game hats are available online. After weeks of rumors, we know the hats fall into three categories. Below is a detailed look at each hat and how to buy it.

Official On-Field

The Official On-Field for the Los Angeles Dodgers. | New Era

The Official On-Field hat features an embroidered team logo above a monochromatic team wordmark on the front panels. Meanwhile, a matching MLB Batterman logo appears on the back. Star details adorn the crown.

Additional details include a 2026 All-Star Game Philadelphia patch on the right-wear side with a team logo stamp and script on the interior canvas lining, a United We Stand wordmark on the sweatband, and a gray undervisor. Fans can choose from Fitted ($52.99), M-Crown Snapback ($37.99), and Classic Adjustable ($34.99) at neweracap.com.

Official Workout

The Official Workout hat for the Philadelphia Phillies. | New Era

The Official Workout hat will be worn on workout day and during the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 13. It features an embroidered chenille team logo patch on the front panels, with a matching MLB Batterman logo on the rear diamond-mesh panels.

Additionally, a 2026 All-Star Game Philadelphia patch at the right-wear side with a Ring the Bell, All-Star Weekend wordmark at the interior taping, and a gray undervisor. Fans can choose from Fitted ($52.99) and Snapback ($42.99) at neweracap.com.

Online Exclusives

The Online Exclusive hat for the Houston Astros. | New Era

Our favorite part of the collection is the Online Exclusive hat. It features an embroidered patriotic team logo on the front panels with a 2026 MLB All-Star Game logo on the right-wear side.

Additional details include a matching MLB Batterman logo at the rear and a gray undervisor. This cap comes with a pre-curved visor. Fans can buy the Fitted hat for $52.99 at neweracap.com.

It is sure to be an exciting event for baseball fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.