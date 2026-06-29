4 Major Colleges Change Apparel Brands This Week

From the FIFA World Cup to MLB's celebration of America's 250th birthday, there is no shortage of exciting news in the sports apparel industry this week. However, the most passionate college sports fans are staking out campus bookstores across the country in anticipation of July 1, 2026.

On Wednesday, four major college athletic programs will officially switch sportswear brands. Below is everything fans must know about the upcoming changes.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets switch from adidas to Under Armour on July 1, 2026. Georgia Tech had partnered with adidas from 2018 through June 30, 2026. The eight-year run had plenty of highlights, but there is a buzz around Midtown Atlanta.

The official partnership between Georgia Tech and Under Armour does not take effect for another 48 hours, but the new gear is already hitting shelves in the campus bookstore. We have not yet seen any new uniforms, but a darker shade of gold is confirmed for the Yellow Jackets. Starting Wednesday, Georgia Tech fans can shop the new Under Armour gear at UA, Fanatics, and ramblinwreckstore.com.

Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Bookstore is closed for renovations, set to reopen in July.



The renovations? The rollout of the Adidas Era for the Nittany Lions. pic.twitter.com/t55z0lipyL — SB (@SamuelBrungo) June 27, 2026

The Penn State Nittany Lions switch from Nike to adidas on July 1, 2026. This is easily the biggest move as Penn State is winding down a 33-year partnership with Nike. Now, the Nittany Lions will become one of the marquee partner programs for adidas in the NCAA.

Penn State's 10-year, $300 million partnership with adidas will be a net-positive for the program. While Nittany Lions fans eagerly await seeing if there are any changes to their classic uniforms, the campus bookstore has already begun making room for adidas gear. Starting Wednesday, Penn State fans can shop the new adidas gear at adidas, Fanatics, and the campus bookstore.

South Carolina Gamecocks

First look at South Carolina's Nike jerseys pic.twitter.com/uVdy6DregN — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) August 22, 2025

The South Carolina Gamecocks switch from Under Armour to Nike on July 1, 2026. South Carolina had been an Under Armour school since 2007, but appears eager for its ten-year Nike contract. Last August, school administrators proudly held up Nike-branded football jerseys at a press conference.

We don't know if that is officially what the team's uniforms will look like, but the wait will be over soon. Fans will be able to shop the new Gamecocks gear at Nike, Fanatics, and the school bookstore.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers switch from Nike to adidas on July 1, 2026. Tennessee has already begun winding down its 11-year partnership with Nike in anticipation of its ten-year contract with adidas. New adidas apparel, practice uniforms, and footwear have already begun popping up around Rocky Top.

It goes without saying that Volunteers fans are nervous about their unreleased football uniforms, but we remain optimistic that adidas will do a good job. Vols fans will be able to shop the new gear at adidas, Fanatics, and the campus bookstore.

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