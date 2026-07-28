5 Autographed MLB Jerseys Under $500 Every Baseball Fan Needs

There is no shortage of new jerseys dropping every single day. Every league has embraced fast fashion on the field and court, including Major League Baseball (MLB). Plus, new jerseys are often expensive.

Luckily, some jerseys are timeless and never go out of style. That is especially true if the player himself autographs it. Below are five autographed MLB jerseys that every baseball fan needs in their collection.

Alex Rodriguez New York Yankees Autographed Nike Replica Jersey

Alex Rodriguez New York Yankees Autographed Nike Replica Jersey. | Fanatics

The Alex Rodriguez New York Yankees Autographed Authentic Nike Replica Jersey is available for $499.99 at Fanatics. Rodriguez is either the villain or the antihero, but there is no denying his greatness. His time with the Yankees capped off an unforgettable career, including a World Series victory.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs Autographed Nike Replica Jersey

Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs Autographed Nike Replica Jersey. | Fanatics

The Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs Autographed Authentic Nike Replica Jersey is available for $499.99 at Fanatics. Crow-Armstrong is far from a Hall of Famer at this point in his career, but the 24-year-old just made his second straight All-Star Game. This autographed jersey could be worth even more in the future.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Atlanta Braves Autographed Nike Replica Jersey with Inscription

Ronald Acuña Jr. Atlanta Braves Autographed Nike Replica Jersey. | Fanatics

The Ronald Acuña Jr. Atlanta Braves Autographed Authentic Nike Replica Jersey with Inscription is available for $499.99 at Fanatics. We all love the Braves' throwback-inspired City Connect jerseys, and Acuña even added "For the A" beneath his signature. This one is a must-have for Braves fans.

Ozzie Smith St. Louis Cardinals Autographed Nike Replica Jersey with Inscription

Ozzie Smith St. Louis Cardinals Autographed Nike Replica Jersey. | Fanatics

The Ozzie Smith St. Louis Cardinals Autographed Nike Replica Jersey with Inscription is available for $499.99 at Fanatics. The "Wizard of Oz" built a Hall of Fame career, one electric play at a time. Smith's signature elevates the already iconic powder-blue jersey before he added "The Wizard" alongside his autograph.

Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners Autographed Nike Replica Jersey

Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners Autographed Nike Replica Jersey. | Fanatics

The Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners Autographed Nike Replica Jersey is available for $449.99 at Fanatics. Raleigh captured the imagination of fans in the Pacific Northwest during the 2025 MLB season, and his autographed teal jersey would make an excellent addition to any fan's jersey collection.

Each of these jerseys can be verified by its numbered hologram at MLB.com. They are individually numbered with a tamper-evident hologram for authentication with FanSecure technology.

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