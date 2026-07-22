5 Autographed NFL Legend's Jerseys Under $400

The 2026 NFL Preseason kicks off two weeks from tomorrow. The Pro Football Hall of Fame game always does an excellent job of honoring NFL legends and exciting fans for the new year. Those football legends seem more accessible than ever, including purchasing their signed jerseys.

A large segment of fans like to rock their favorite player's jersey on Sundays, while others like to immortalize it on the walls of their home or office. Currently, there are at least five legends who have autographed jerseys available for under $400 online.

Michael Vick Atlanta Falcons Autographed Mitchell & Ness 2002 Jersey

Michael Vick Atlanta Falcons Autographed Jersey. | Fanatics Collect

Online shoppers can buy the Michael Vick Atlanta Falcons Autographed Mitchell & Ness 2002 Legacy Jersey for $249.99 on Fanatics.com. Vick made his first NFL Pro Bowl in 2002, and this black Falcons jersey represents every dynamic move he made on the field. Plus, it is one of our favorite looks for the Falcons.

Archie Manning New Orleans Saints Autographed Mitchell & Ness Jersey

Archie Manning New Orleans Saints Autographed Jersey. | Fanatics Collect

Online shoppers can buy the Archie Manning New Orleans Saints Authentic Mitchell & Ness Legacy Jersey for $249.99 on Fanatics.com. Manning is the patriarch of America's royal football family and a Saints legend. The retro Saints jersey is a must-have for New Orleans fans.

Hines Ward Pittsburgh Steelers Autographed Mitchell & Ness Jersey

Hines Ward Pittsburgh Steelers Autographed Jersey. | Fanatics Collect

Online shoppers can buy the Hines Ward Pittsburgh Steelers Autographed Mitchell & Ness Replica Jersey for $329.99 on Fanatics.com. Ward built a legendary career, making him a semifinalist for the 2026 Hall of Fame Class. Ward's black jersey will immediately remind fans of all the success the Steelers enjoyed during his playing career.

Donovan McNabb Philadelphia Eagles Autographed Mitchell & Ness 1999 Jersey

Donovan McNabb Philadelphia Eagles Autographed Jersey. | Fanatics Collect

Online shoppers can buy the Donovan McNabb Philadelphia Eagles Authentic Mitchell & Ness 1999 Legacy Jersey for $349.99 on Fanatics.com. McNabb was one of the most reliable quarterbacks in Eagles history, making it an easy decision for the organization to retire his No. 5 jersey. The Midnight Green jersey is synonymous with McNabb's heroic plays in Philadelphia.

Warren Sapp Tampa Bay Buccaneers Autographed Mitchell & Ness 1995 Jersey

Warren Sapp Tampa Bay Buccaneers Autographed Jersey. | Fanatics Collect

Online shoppers can buy the Warren Sapp Tampa Bay Buccaneers Authentic Mitchell & Ness 1995 Legacy Jersey for $329.99 on Fanatics.com. From Super Bowl champion to Hall of Famer, Sapp established himself as one of the best defensive tackles ever. Even better, the Buccaneers' creamsicle jerseys have only gained more popularity over time.

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