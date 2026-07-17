5 Legendary NFL Jerseys Just Dropped for the First Time

The 2026 NFL Preseason kicks off in less than three weeks. The annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game always serves as a start to the new year and a salute to the legends of the past. As always, some teams dress to impress, while others need another dress rehearsal.

With football season rapidly approaching, Mitchell & Ness has already begun releasing retro jerseys for the first time. One of them is close to one of our all-time favorites. Below is a breakdown of the five latest drops from the sports nostalgia company.

Jevon Kearse Tennessee Titans 1999 Legacy Jersey



Jevon Kearse Tennessee Titans 1999 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Jevon Kearse Tennessee Titans 1999 Legacy Jersey is available online for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Kearse earned the nickname "The Freak" for his 1999 Rookie of the Year campaign that ended just a few yards short of a Super Bowl victory. Titans fans can remember that magical season and honor the legendary pass-rusher with this jersey.

Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals 2004 Legacy Jersey



Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals 2004 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals 2004 White Legacy Jersey is available online for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Fitzgerald began his 16-year career (all with the Cardinals) in 2004, and this throwback jersey remains true to what he wore on the field during his rookie campaign. Everything from the shoulder stripes to the state flag replicates Fitzgerald's first NFL jersey.

Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 2009 Legacy Jersey



Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 2009 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 2009 Legacy Jersey is available online for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Brees cemented his legacy in New Orleans by wearing the home black and gold jersey in the Superdome during that Super Bowl-winning season. This one is a must-have for Saints fans.

Drew Brees New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV Authentic Jersey



Drew Brees New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Drew Brees New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV Authentic Jersey is available online for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Saints fans can level up with this authentic jersey that features premium embroidered twill for the name and numbers, the Super Bowl XLIV patch, and the Captain's patch.

Chad Johnson Cincinnati Bengals 2001 Legacy Jersey



Chad Johnson Cincinnati Bengals 2001 Legacy Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Chad Johnson Cincinnati Bengals 2001 Legacy Jersey is available online for $175 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Johnson showed Bengals fans what was in store during his rookie season. Everything from the Bengals stripes to the sleeve logos replicates Ochocinco's first look.

The NFL season is almost here, so fans can expect more jerseys to drop soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the NFL and beyond.