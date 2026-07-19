5 Autographed World Cup Jerseys Under $400

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is today, and there is no shortage of excitement from a football or a fashion perspective. Regardless of the outcome of today's match, soccer style is here to stay in the United States.

While many fans like to wear their favorite athlete's jersey, others are willing to pay a little extra for an autographed kit. Thanks to Fanatics Collect, it has never been easier to buy authentic gear. Below are five National Team jerseys that are below $400 online.

Alyssa Thompson USWNT Autographed Authentic 2023 Home Jersey

Alyssa Thompson USWNT Autographed Authentic 2023 Home Jersey. | Fanatics Collect

Online shoppers can buy the Alyssa Thompson USWNT Autographed Fanatics Authentic 2023 Home Jersey for $169.99 on Fanatics.com. Fans can elevate their collection with Thompson's autographed 2023 Home Jersey. It is individually numbered with a tamper-evident hologram that can be verified online for authenticity, making this a must-have jersey for all women's soccer fans.

Carli Lloyd USWNT Autographed Authentic 2024 Home Jersey

Carli Lloyd USWNT Autographed Authentic 2024 Home Jersey. | Fanatics Collect

Online shoppers can buy the Carli Lloyd USWNT Autographed Authentic 2024 Home Jersey for $169.99 on Fanatics.com. This jersey will remind fans of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion. It is individually numbered with a tamper-evident hologram that can be verified online for authenticity.

Tim Howard USMNT Autographed Nike Replica Jersey

Tim Howard USMNT Autographed Nike Replica Jersey. | Fanatics Collect

Online shoppers can buy the Tim Howard USMNT Autographed Fanatics Authentic Black Nike Replica Jersey for $349.99 on Fanatics.com. Howard anchored the USMNT for many years as a clutch goalkeeper with several iconic kits. The jersey is individually numbered with a tamper-evident hologram that can be verified online for authenticity.

Carli Lloyd USWNT Autographed Authentic 2024 Jersey with Inscription

Carli Lloyd USWNT Autographed Authentic 2024 Jersey with Inscription. | Fanatics Collect

Online shoppers can buy the Carli Lloyd USWNT Autographed Fanatics Authentic 2024 White Nike Jersey with Inscription for $349.99 on Fanatics.com. In addition to signing her name, Lloyd wrote, "2X WC and Olympic Champ." The jersey is individually numbered with a tamper-evident hologram that can be verified online for authenticity.

Tim Howard USMNT Autographed Authentic Nike Replica Jersey

Tim Howard USMNT Autographed Authentic Nike Replica Jersey. | Fanatics Collect

Online shoppers can buy the Tim Howard USMNT Autographed Fanatics Authentic Red Nike Replica Jersey for $349.99 on Fanatics.com. This long-sleeved goalkeeper jersey features an eye-catching shade of red with Howard's unmistakable signature on the front. The jersey is individually numbered with a tamper-evident hologram that can be verified online for authenticity.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.