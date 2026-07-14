Nike Just Restocked USMNT World Cup Jerseys

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is down to its final four teams, evenly split between Nike and adidas squads. Few, if any, teams surprised fans like the United States (USMNT). Not only did they make it further than expected, but their patriotic jerseys were a hit for a country celebrating its 250th birthday.

The only downside was that Nike received negative press for failing to meet the high demand of fans. The jerseys sold out shortly after the tournament started. It might be too late for some fans, but the jerseys just restocked online.

Nike USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Jersey

USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey. | Nike

The USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey is currently available in adult sizes ranging from S-3XL. Originally priced at $100, they are now $82.97 (17% off) at Nike.com. In addition to the blank jerseys, fans can find the player replica jerseys in select sizes for $135-$145 at Fanatics.com.

USMNT's Nike Home jersey immediately took on legendary status thanks to its design and the team's success. It is a clear homage to the United States' flag with wavy University Red and Sail stripes. Meanwhile, Navy Blue details complete the classic aesthetic.

Nike USMNT Nike 2026 Away Jerseys

USMNT 2026 Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey. | Nike

Fans may have mixed feelings about the blue away kits, but there are plenty of options available online again. Online shoppers can find the Authentic jersey ($140-$215) and the Stadium jersey for $100 in adult sizes at Fanatics.

The Away jersey features a Dark Obsidian base with Pure Platinum detailing in the font and stars. Lastly, subtle University Red piping around caps off the flag-inspired look. This is the best chance for fans to find their size and possibly their favorite player's number.

Nike USMNT 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Jersey

Nike USMNT 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Jersey. | Nike

The USMNT 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey is currently available for $82.97 (17% off) in sizes small to large on Nike. Meanwhile, XL is available at the original retail price of $100 on Fanatics.

The Goalkeeper jersey will be the most challenging to find for most fans. It appears this jersey did not get as large a restock as other options. Still, the Stadium Green top with star designs is a must-have for diehard fans.

This restock will not last long, so soccer fans should act fast. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.