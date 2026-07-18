Shop Spain and Argentina's World Cup Final Kits

Sports fans all over the globe will spend their weekend doing the same thing: watching the thrilling conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While the third-place match between England and France will be exciting (especially for uniform enjoyers), we can't help but look ahead to Sunday's Final.

Thanks to FIFA, we already know what each team will wear on the pitch. Spain will rock their home kits while Argentina wears a mix of their classic uniforms. The true winner is adidas, which sponsors both teams. Below is everything online shoppers must know about purchasing their team gear.

Adidas Spain Home Kit

Replica adidas Lamine Yamal Spain Home Jersey 2026. | Soccer.com

Online shoppers can buy Spain's authentic home jerseys for $100 without a player's name on adidas.com. Meanwhile, they can find authentic jerseys with a player's name for $165 at Soccer.com.

adidas Spain Home Short 2026. | Soccer.com

Luckily for fans, Spain's away shorts are pretty easy to find online. The replica shorts ($55) at adidas and Soccer.com.

Adidas Spain 26 Goalkeeper Jersey

Adidas Spain 26 Goalkeeper Jersey. | adidas

Spain's goalkeeper jerseys are available for $100 at adidas.com. The kit sports a shade of Bold Aqua with Solar Yellow branding. The wavy design pattern at the bottom of the jersey completes the eye-catching look.

Adidas Argentina Kit

Replica adidas Messi Argentina Home Jersey 2026. | Soccer.com

Online shoppers can buy Argentina's authentic home jerseys for $100 without a player's name or $150 with a player's name on adidas.com. While Lionel Messi's jersey is sold out at adidas, fans can find his authentic jersey at Soccer.com.

adidas Argentina Home Shorts 2026. | Soccer.com

Unfortunately for fans, Argentina's home alternative white shorts are not available online. Making matters tougher, the home shorts are not easy to find online. The authentic shorts ($65) are virtually sold out. However, savvy shoppers can find the replica shorts ($55) at Soccer.com.

Adidas Argentina 26 Goalkeeper Jersey

The Adidas Argentina Goalkeeper Jersey. | adidas

Argentina's goalie is expected to wear the alternate lime green jersey. Sadly, that is not available online at any major retailers. However, online shoppers can buy the Argentina 26 Away Goalkeeper Jersey for $100 at adidas.com.

Regardless of who you want to win the biggest football match in the world, we can all agree that this expansive event has overdelivered. From a football and fashion perspective, it has been a delight.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost over, so soccer fans should act fast before the kits are gone forever. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.