The 5 Best NFL Uniform Upgrades This Offseason

It has been a painfully long wait, but the NFL officially returns tonight with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Legends of the game will be honored, while new players fight for spots. The rosters are still in flux, but the uniforms are set. In total, five teams completely overhauled their uniforms this offseason.

The Modern Classic trend continues to dominate uniform rebrands across professional sports leagues. Luckily for football fans, all five NFL teams that updated their uniforms pulled it off successfully. But which did it best? Let's rank the top five uniform upgrades of the offseason.

5. Baltimore Ravens

The full lineup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m0fZAkkwEh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 16, 2026

Personally, I didn't think the Baltimore Ravens needed to update their uniforms. But after a quarter-century, it was time for "The Next Flight." The new helmets, winged jersey details, and updated wordmarks are undeniably tough. However, they already had good uniforms, and they were up against some teams with horrific wardrobes, which makes it tough for the Ravens on this list.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Despite the iconic location, nickname, and colors, the Los Angeles Rams have had a perpetual identity crisis. After constant rebrands, I think they have finally found themselves with a mix of new and retro-inspired alternate uniforms. These are the best uniforms the Rams have had since they were the "Greatest Show on Turf" in St. Louis.

3. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 was dated by the time it debuted. Thankfully, the gradient designs and "ATL" wordmarks are gone. The Falcons successfully borrowed elements from multiple eras while maintaining a modern look. I'm especially excited to see the red helmet/black jersey combination in action on Sundays.

2. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have had the worst uniforms in football since their 2022 rebrand. For the first time in a very long time, the organization has a coherent team identity, nickname, and uniform rotation.

The Commanders' new uniforms are very similar to their old-school uniforms, but without all the baggage. Usually, all-black alternate uniforms are overused, but the Commanders did an especially good job with their alternate look.

1. Tennessee Titans

As someone who closely followed the Houston Oilers moving to Nashville (with a quick stop in Memphis) and every painful step in between, this uniform refresh has been a long time coming.

There are enough design elements to make the uniform Nashville-inspired, but let's be honest, the new look is inspired by the franchise's history in Houston. It took almost 30 years, but I'm glad the Titans finally found their way back to their best possible aesthetic.

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