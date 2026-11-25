Crowding around the television with a plate full of food to watch NFL games with your family is an essential part of the Thanksgiving experience. Even better if you can rattle off some easily digestible information about the teams playing.

However, real ball-knowers can speak to each team's uniform history and the historical significance behind their fashion choices. There have been plenty of iconic looks over the years, but below are the five best Thanksgiving uniforms in NFL history.

5. 2001 Green Bay Packers

Today in 2001: Packers survive Detroit's furious late-game rally for a 29-27 win. Brett Favre throws for two TDs, while Ahman Green rushes for 102 yards and a score in the final Thanksgiving game at the Pontiac Silverdome. pic.twitter.com/ttVEDhsAgq — Packers History (@HistoricPackers) November 22, 2019

The Green Bay Packers wore 1939-inspired throwback uniforms in a narrow victory over the Detroit Lions in 2001. It was part of the NFL's "Thanksgiving Classic" promotion (2001-2004). The Packers have played with their Thanksgiving uniforms over the years, but nothing can compare to this bold retro uniform.

The white jerseys featured block green numbers and lettering with no team branding. Meanwhile, the gold helmet and grey facemask, sans the 'G' decal, stood out in contrast to the tan pants. Alongside the Lions' throwbacks, the game was a visual delight.

4. 2003 Miami Dolphins

The 2003 Miami Dolphins. | IMAGO / Newscom World

The Miami Dolphins dominated the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day 2003. The Dolphins' uniforms celebrated the 30th anniversary of the franchise's back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams.

Even better, it was the first time in franchise history that the Dolphins ever wore throwback uniforms. The all-white uniforms featured retro design elements, including the "sunburst" dolphin helmet decal and mismatched orange-and-aqua stripes on the jerseys, pants, and socks.

3. 2004 Chicago Bears

The 2004 Chicago Bears. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Chicago Bears lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day 2004, but they made a strong fashion statement. The Bears celebrated their 1933 and 1934 championship teams with retro uniforms. It marked the first time in franchise history that the team wore an orange jersey on the road.

In addition to the orange jerseys, the Bears' navy helmet featured a white "C" logo. Meanwhile, bold navy-orange-navy leg stripes ran down the pants. Lastly, navy-and-orange striped socks completed the vintage look.

2. Detroit Lions' 1934 Throwbacks

The 2025 Detroit Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions do not always wear throwback uniforms on Thanksgiving, but it has become a trend for the team. They have honored their 1934 team by wearing retro uniforms on Thanksgiving 11 times.

The Lions' Honolulu Blue jersey paired with matching Metallic Silver helmets and pants makes one of the best throwback uniforms in the league. Add the John Madden Thanksgiving patch, and it's a flawless alternate uniform.

1. Dallas Cowboys 1960s Throwbacks

The 2025 Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since 2004, the Dallas Cowboys have worn their 1960s-inspired throwback uniforms 12 times on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys have a wide rotation of uniforms, but these alternates are near the top (we would prefer permanently dumping the 'Arctic Cowboys' for these).

The navy jersey features white shoulder stripes and oversized blue stars. The white helmet with a single navy star and a gray facemask pairs perfectly with the jersey and white pants. Watching the Cowboys play in these uniforms is always worth giving thanks.

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