Cowboys Unveil Week 2 Uniforms for Commanders Game

The Dallas Cowboys are always one of the best-dressed teams in the NFL. Whether rocking primary or alternate uniforms, the Cowboys are always must-watch just for the aesthetic.

Some matchups are especially intriguing, including rivalry games like their Week 2 showdown against the Washington Commanders.

While the Commanders recently updated their uniforms for a more traditional approach, the Cowboys are going in the opposite direction. The team announced on social media that they will wear their all-white "Arctic Cowboys" or "Color Rush" uniforms on Sunday.

Week 2 Uniforms and Beyond

The Dallas Cowboys' "Arctic Cowboys" uniforms. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

In July, the Commanders announced their uniform schedule for the entire season. For this weekend's NFC East matchup, they will wear their primary burgundy helmets and jerseys with white pants. The Commanders are saving their alternate all-black uniforms for Weeks 11 and 15.

The Commanders' decision makes sense, as they are still in just the second week of their new uniforms. Debuting the alternate black jerseys before the primary burgundy jerseys (especially on the road) would be a marketing misstep.

As for the Cowboys, we would prefer their traditional home white uniforms. Especially since the team has already announced that the "Arctic Cowboys" uniforms will be worn in Weeks 7 and 16. Three times is a lot for our least-favorite look in the Cowboys' wardrobe.

"Arctic Cowboys" Details

The Dallas Cowboys' "Arctic Cowboys" uniforms. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Introduced in late 2022, the "Arctic Cowboys" uniforms have become a staple of the Cowboys' expansive uniform rotation. Starting from the top, white replaces Metallic Silver on the helmets. Meanwhile, the white jerseys are significantly different from their primary white jerseys.

Outlined Navy numbers replace the blue font, and navy sleeves with stars and numbers replace white sleeves with stripes. The white pants feature a double navy stripe with Metallic Silver accents down the lateral side. There is no denying that it's an incredibly clean look.

Shopping Information

The Dallas Cowboys' "Arctic Cowboys" uniforms. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Since they are "America's Team," the Dallas Cowboys have a wide range of jersey options available online. Fans can choose from multiple player options in full-family sizing at Fanatics.

Since they are "America's Team," the Dallas Cowboys have a wide range of jersey options available online. Fans can choose from multiple player options in full-family sizing at Fanatics. Additionally, fans can find mini and full-size "Arctic White" helmets for their collection online.

The Cowboys face the Commanders at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, and it is sure to be a visually appealing game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform and apparel news from the NFL and beyond.