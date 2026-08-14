5 College Football Teams Unveiled New Uniforms This Week
The 2026 college football season kicks off two weeks from tomorrow. There is no better sign of the upcoming campaign than teams unveiling new uniforms. So far, at least five major programs have debuted new alternate uniforms this week.
From patriotic tributes to cultural celebrations, every one of the new uniforms was a perfect addition to each team's wardrobe. Below are five new uniforms that debuted this week (August 7-14).
Cal Golden Bears
On Wednesday, the California Golden Bears officially unveiled this year's version of their Joe Roth uniforms. The throwback blue and gold uniforms are a tribute to Roth, who bravely battled melanoma before his untimely passing at 21 in 1977.
Cal will wear the retro Nike uniforms against the UCLA Bruins in Week 1 of the season. Both the white and blue Joe Roth-era jerseys are available at Fanatics for $129.99 in adult sizes.
Florida Gators
With the help of Jordan Brand, the Florida Gators dominated this week in uniforms. Every day was a major apparel story coming out of Gainesville. The Gators not only unveiled two alternate throwback uniforms inspired by Steve Spurrier's era as a player, but also alternate matte helmets and color combinations for their primary set.
Currently, only the blue, black, and white jerseys are available at Fanatics for $139.99-$149.99 in adult sizes.
North Carolina State Wolfpack
Yesterday, the North Carolina State Wolfpack and adidas unveiled the special "Wolfpack Warriors" uniform. The black camo uniform is part of adidas' "Honor & Support" series and honors the school's proud military tradition.
The Wolfpack will debut the uniforms on the field against the Richmond Spiders in their home opener on September 11. The jerseys are not yet available for retail, but fans can shop Wolfpack gear at adidas.
Texas A&M Aggies
Earlier this morning, the Texas A&M Aggies and adidas unveiled their 'Honor and Support' uniforms. The desert camouflage design is inspired by the khaki uniforms of the Corps of Cadets, the dried grasslands, and the rolling hills of Aggieland.
The Aggies will debut the alternate uniforms against the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 3. The game will also serve as Texas A&M's celebration of the university's 150th anniversary. The jerseys hit retail this weekend at adidas and 12thManShop.com.
Tulane Green Wave
No city can throw a party like New Orleans, so it is only right that the Tulane Green Wave sweep up the entire sport with its new alternate uniforms. Tulane's 2026 City Edition uniform and hand-painted helmet are an homage to Mardi Gras. The Green Wave will debut them during the Uptown Kickoff game against South Alabama on September 12.
The helmets and uniforms are one-of-a-kind, to be worn only once, making them highly collectible. A limited number of helmets and jerseys are available for purchase now through the Wave Warehouse, though fans will receive them after the regular season concludes.
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Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr