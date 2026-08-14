5 College Football Teams Unveiled New Uniforms This Week

The 2026 college football season kicks off two weeks from tomorrow. There is no better sign of the upcoming campaign than teams unveiling new uniforms. So far, at least five major programs have debuted new alternate uniforms this week.

From patriotic tributes to cultural celebrations, every one of the new uniforms was a perfect addition to each team's wardrobe. Below are five new uniforms that debuted this week (August 7-14).

Cal Golden Bears

Tradition returns - in style 🐻



The Joe Roth uniforms are back week one.#GoBears pic.twitter.com/hFMwDNpNpX — Cal Football (@CalFootball) August 12, 2026

On Wednesday, the California Golden Bears officially unveiled this year's version of their Joe Roth uniforms. The throwback blue and gold uniforms are a tribute to Roth, who bravely battled melanoma before his untimely passing at 21 in 1977.

Cal will wear the retro Nike uniforms against the UCLA Bruins in Week 1 of the season. Both the white and blue Joe Roth-era jerseys are available at Fanatics for $129.99 in adult sizes.

Florida Gators

A new combo entering The Swamp. pic.twitter.com/Eer0BbVni0 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 12, 2026

With the help of Jordan Brand, the Florida Gators dominated this week in uniforms. Every day was a major apparel story coming out of Gainesville. The Gators not only unveiled two alternate throwback uniforms inspired by Steve Spurrier's era as a player, but also alternate matte helmets and color combinations for their primary set.

Retro unlocked.



Honoring Steve Spurrier’s 1966 Heisman season 🐊 pic.twitter.com/vW1e0poJ21 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 10, 2026

Currently, only the blue, black, and white jerseys are available at Fanatics for $139.99-$149.99 in adult sizes.

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Yesterday, the North Carolina State Wolfpack and adidas unveiled the special "Wolfpack Warriors" uniform. The black camo uniform is part of adidas' "Honor & Support" series and honors the school's proud military tradition.

The Wolfpack will debut the uniforms on the field against the Richmond Spiders in their home opener on September 11. The jerseys are not yet available for retail, but fans can shop Wolfpack gear at adidas.

Texas A&M Aggies

Built for battle and ready for the call. pic.twitter.com/ag6IdqsrcL — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 14, 2026

Earlier this morning, the Texas A&M Aggies and adidas unveiled their 'Honor and Support' uniforms. The desert camouflage design is inspired by the khaki uniforms of the Corps of Cadets, the dried grasslands, and the rolling hills of Aggieland.

The Aggies will debut the alternate uniforms against the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 3. The game will also serve as Texas A&M's celebration of the university's 150th anniversary. The jerseys hit retail this weekend at adidas and 12thManShop.com.

Tulane Green Wave

Packed so much into one uniform 🟣🟢🟡#UptownFootball pic.twitter.com/ylt2PP1uY3 — Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) August 12, 2026

No city can throw a party like New Orleans, so it is only right that the Tulane Green Wave sweep up the entire sport with its new alternate uniforms. Tulane's 2026 City Edition uniform and hand-painted helmet are an homage to Mardi Gras. The Green Wave will debut them during the Uptown Kickoff game against South Alabama on September 12.

New Orleans is the KING of Mardi Gras! 🎭#UptownFootball pic.twitter.com/V3WNqzOYeG — Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) August 12, 2026

The helmets and uniforms are one-of-a-kind, to be worn only once, making them highly collectible. A limited number of helmets and jerseys are available for purchase now through the Wave Warehouse, though fans will receive them after the regular season concludes.

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