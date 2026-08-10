Nike and Jordan Drop 4 Alternate College Football Jerseys

The 2026 college football season kicks off in less than three weeks. For an offseason of uniform news largely dominated by jersey patch sponsorships, there have been some bright spots. A handful of teams have changed apparel sponsors, while others have debuted new alternate uniforms.

As a sign of the rapidly approaching season, Nike and Jordan Brand have recently dropped four alternate jerseys for major programs. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the latest jerseys to hit shelves.

Arizona Wildcats Nike Alternate Jersey

Arizona Wildcats Nike Alternate Jersey. | Fanatics

The #1 Arizona Wildcats Nike Alternate Game Football Jersey (Cream) is available for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. The Wildcats' alternate uniform features the same template and design as the primary home and away uniforms, just with a desert-inspired spin.

The cream jersey features red, white, and navy sleeve stripes. However, a red jumbo collar provides more contrast. Currently, only the No. 1 jersey option is available. However, fans can use the NIL Pick-A-Player option for the primary home jersey.

South Carolina Gamecocks Nike Alternate Replica Jersey

South Carolina Gamecocks Nike Alternate Replica Jersey. | Fanatics

The South Carolina Gamecocks Nike Alternate Replica Football Jersey (Black) is available online for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. The alternate home jersey is a clean switch-up from the primary home and away jerseys, flipping the color palette while remaining uniform with the other two options.

On July 1, South Carolina officially switched from Under Armour to Nike. Judging by the reactions in Columbia, the Gamecocks couldn't be more excited. Nike matched that enthusiasm with a full-scale takeover of campus.

Florida Gators Jordan Brand Alternate Jersey

Florida Gators Jordan Brand Alternate Jersey. | Fanatics

The Florida Gators Jordan Brand Alternate Game Football Jersey (White) is available online for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. The throwback jersey pays tribute to the Steve Spurrier-led teams of the 1960s. It features a white base with blue and orange trim, jersey numbers on the sleeves, with the Jumpman logo popping off the chest.

Florida's throwback jersey was one of three alternate SEC jerseys that appeared online last week. The Gators are rumored to wear the white uniforms at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their homecoming game on October 10.

North Carolina Tar Heels Jordan Brand Alternate Jersey

North Carolina Tar Heels Jordan Brand Alternate Jersey. | Fanatics

The North Carolina Tar Heels Jordan Brand Alternate Game Football Jersey (Carolina Blue) is available online for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. The throwback jersey ditches the argyle details, UNC logo, and sleeve numbers for a retro look.

We can't say we're a fan of this look. However, the throwback jerseys appear to be a theme across football programs sponsored by Jordan Brand.

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