LA Rams' Alternate Uniforms May Have Leaked Online

The Los Angeles Rams have undergone a subtle yet significant uniform rebrand over the offseason. Four out of the five uniform sets will be new. The home and away just had minor adjustments, the all-black Rivalries uniform remains the same, with two new alternate uniforms on the way.

Yesterday, the Rams social media team teased the upcoming announcement by telling fans to mark their calendars for July 23. The post included a picture of the home, away, Rivalries, and two "new alternates" marked as "Coming July 23."

Mark your calendars. 👀 pic.twitter.com/9fvbuSSHHn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 14, 2026

However, fans may have already unearthed one of the two alternate uniforms. A Reddit post followed by social media posts showed a gold and blue throwback-inspired jersey drawing inspiration from the 1950s-era Rams uniforms.

While the new jersey is unconfirmed, it did have all of the details associated with new jerseys. Everything from the design details to the price tags to Myles Garrett's name and number appears on the new jersey.

The alleged leaks of one of the Rams’ throwback jerseys that’s been circulating Rams Twitter was also shared on Reddit with more pictures



Los Angeles earlier Tuesday officially (finally!) announced July 23 as their date for 2 new alternate uniforms… and man I couldn’t be more… https://t.co/pz3KKWPxjH — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) July 15, 2026

The second alternate uniform has not yet leaked online, but some fans on social media believe it may be another throwback-inspired uniform to match the gold and blue option. Only this uniform set would be white and blue.

If all of these rumors turn out to be true, then most fans should be pleased with the final outcome. They will have modern home, away, and Rivalries uniforms. Meanwhile, their two alternates could be throwbacks or modern classics.

This Yellow Rams jersey having the same exact collar tag and color scheme as their primary jerseys… despite looking very similar to the 1951 throwbacks… makes me think LAR could use their current primary helmet with this jersey, essentially making it a "modern throwback". pic.twitter.com/nJa9OD0M5k — DaRealConMan (@darealconman) July 15, 2026

Just as the Rams have relocated multiple times, the team has undergone constant uniform changes and rebrands over the years. This season will mark a decade since the Rams returned to Los Angeles, and at least their third complete uniform overhaul during that time.

For a team with a classic nickname, location, and color combination, they have really struggled to put it all together. It is hard to form a true team identiy when constantly changing, but maybe this latest uniform refresh will be what sticks for the organization.

A #Rams Uniform to honor and celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the 1951 NFL Championship Team that won it in the L.A. Coliseum...



...& the 90th Anniversary of the Franchise would make a ton of sense!



We shall see on July 23rd!#RamsHouse https://t.co/4MKKfIw85M pic.twitter.com/uAAoBQvmhQ — Ian (Rams Up Podcast) (@RamsUp_Ian) July 15, 2026

Fans can expect the new Rams gear to be available for purchase shortly after it is unveiled next Thursday. In the meantime, online shoppers can choose from a wide range of team gear at Fanatics, NFL Shop, and other retailers.

The 2026 NFL Preseason kicks off in just over three weeks, so fans can expect more exciting uniform updates. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.