5 Iconic LeBron James Jerseys In Stock Right Now

It has been one week since LeBron James shocked the sports world by signing a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Naturally, James' 76ers jerseys sold out on release day, and fans are already eagerly awaiting a restock.

Luckily, basketball fans can celebrate James' historic NBA career with jerseys that highlight pivotal moments. Below are five of James' iconic jerseys available online right now.

Nike LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2015-16 Jersey

Nike LeBron Cleveland Cavaliers 2015-16 Jersey. | Nike

The Nike LeBron Cleveland Cavaliers 2015-16 Jersey is available in most adult sizes at Nike.com. The commemorative jersey had a retail price of $260, but is now marked down to $207.97 and is temporarily eligible for an additional 25% discount with the code "DAYONE" at checkout.

Nike LeBron James Miami Heat 2010-2014 Jersey

Nike LeBron Miami Heat 2010-2014 Jersey. | Nike

The Nike LeBron Miami Heat 2010-2014 Jersey is available in select sizes at Nike.com. The commemorative jersey, which dropped earlier this year at a retail price of $260, is now marked down to $207.97 and is temporarily eligible for an additional 25% discount with the code "DAYONE" at checkout.

Nike LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Jersey

Nike LeBron Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Jersey. | Nike

The Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey is available in select sizes at Nike.com. The jersey had a retail price of $210 but is now marked down to $153.97 and is temporarily eligible for an additional 25% discount with the code "DAYONE" at checkout.

LeBron James 2006 NBA All-Star Game Authentic Jersey

LeBron James 2006 NBA All-Star Game Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The LeBron James 2006 NBA All-Star Game Authentic Jersey is available for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Inspired by James' MVP performance in Houston, the All-Star Game jersey is a must-have for fans old enough to remember the performance.

LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2015-16 Authentic Jersey

LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2015-16 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2015-16 Wine Authentic Jersey is available for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. True to what the Cavaliers wore on the road during their NBA Championship run, the jersey features every small detail. That includes the tag, "All for one. One for all."

Fans who did not see anything they liked on our list can choose from even more options at Fanatis and Mitchell & Ness. Plus, a restock of James' 76ers jerseys should be coming soon as the NBA Preseason tips off in September.

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