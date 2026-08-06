5 Legendary MLB Jerseys You Can't Buy Anywhere

MLB does a great job of celebrating every holiday, milestone, and special event with new alternate uniforms. But as of late, I have been on a kick of finding autographed baseball jerseys from legends of the game.

That has led me down the rabbit hole of players whose retro jerseys are not available for retail. Yesterday, I covered five NBA legends' jerseys that aren't available online. Today, let's look at five MLB legends' jerseys that you can't find anywhere.

Alex Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners)

Seattle Mariners shortstop Alex Rodriguez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Long before he became a controversial figure, Seattle Mariners shortstop Alex Rodriguez was one of the brightest young faces in the league. We've seen Rodriguez's No. 13 New York Yankees jersey pop up on Nike's new templates, but there's never been an official Mitchell & Ness retro release. Last March, I asked Rodriguez, and he said, "Well, we got to talk to Michael Rubin about that. I'm down."

Manny Ramirez

Boston Red Sox outfielder Manny Ramirez. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Manny Ramirez played for five MLB teams, but his time with the Boston Red Sox is the most memorable. He had a Hall of Fame-caliber career but never made it to Cooperstown. Even worse, baseball fans can't buy officially licensed Ramirez jerseys.

Curt Schilling

Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Like Ramirez, Curt Schilling played for five MLB teams. Except that Schilling's career spanned three decades. Yet, we are still partial to his time with the Boston Red Sox (blame it on the bloody sock). Schilling never got into Cooperstown, and fans can't buy officially licensed Ramirez jerseys.

Ty Cobb

Detroit Tigers center fielder Ty Cobb. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Ty Cobb is a Hall of Famer with one of the strongest baseball résumés of his era. However, his reputation was tarnished by accounts of racism and violence. But over the years, that portrait has been questioned and called unfair by historians. Even if it was before names and jersey numbers, don't expect to see Cobb's Detroit Tigers jersey become available anytime soon.

Barry Bonds

San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Barry Bonds holds multiple MLB records, most notably the most career home runs (762). However, his steroid scandal kept him out of Cooperstown. On top of that, fans can't find any of Bonds' officially licensed jerseys available anywhere (or even play as him on the MLB The Show videogame franchise).

Hopefully, these players (or their estates) will eventually be able to reach an agreement to have their retro jerseys released. History is messy and complicated, and baseball fans know that better than anyone.

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