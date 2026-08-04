5 NBA Legends Autographed Jerseys Under $500

NBA teams continue to push out new uniforms every year, but the Modern Classic trend is taking over. Teams can't go back to their throwback uniforms, so they must recreate them with a modern twist. There is no getting around the fact that the classic uniforms are the best.

Luckily for nostalgic basketball fans like myself, Mitchell & Ness does a great job of bringing back rare jerseys. Even better, Fanatics regularly sells autographed versions of the jerseys. Below are five legends' jerseys available for under $500 right now.

Paul Pierce Boston Celtics 2007-08 Jersey

Paul Pierce's autographed Boston Celtics 2007-08 Jersey. | Fanatics

The Paul Pierce Boston Celtics Autographed 2007-08 Mitchell & Ness Replica Jersey is available for $249.99 at fanatics.com. Every Celtics fan remembers Pierce leading the Celtics back to glory in 2008. Not only did they make history, but they also wore multiple incredible alternate uniforms that season.

Dominique Wilkins Atlanta Hawks 1986 Jersey with Inscription

Dominique Wilkins' autographed Atlanta Hawks 1986 Jersey. | Fanatics

The Dominique Wilkins Atlanta Hawks Autographed Mitchell & Ness 1986 Replica Jersey with "NBA Top 75" Inscription is available for $249.99 at fanatics.com. Wilkins remains the most important player in Hawks history, and his iconic "Pacman" jersey is a must-have for old-school NBA fans.

Clyde Drexler Houston Rockets 1995-96 Jersey with Inscription

Clyde Drexler's autographed Houston Rockets 1995-96 Jersey. | Fanatics

The Clyde Drexler Houston Rockets Autographed Mitchell & Ness 1995-96 Replica Jersey with "HOF 04" Inscription is available for $349.99 at fanatics.com. Drexler was fresh off an NBA Championship and still making All-Star Games when the Rockets debuted these iconic jerseys.

Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers 1999-00 Jersey

Shaquille O'Neal's autographed Los Angeles Lakers 1999-00 Jersey. | Fanatics

The Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers Autographed Mitchell and Ness 1999-00 Harwood Classic Swingman Jersey is available for $399.99 at fanatics.com. O'Neal led the Lakers to the first of three straight NBA Championships in 2000 (along with three NBA Finals MVP awards).

Larry Bird Boston Boston Celtics Jersey

Larry Bird's autographed Boston Boston Celtics Jersey. | Fanatics

The Larry Bird Boston Celtics Autographed Mitchell & Ness Swingman Jersey is available for $499.99 at fanatics.com. The Celtics have the most timeless uniforms in the NBA, and Bird is the face of the proud franchise. Even opposing fanbases have to respect this legendary jersey.

Each of these autographed jerseys is individually numbered with a tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic. To ensure authenticity, the hologram can be reviewed online.

Basketball fans can expect more uniform news as the preseason tips off next month. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.