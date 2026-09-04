5 New College Football Helmet Stickers We Love

Week 1 of the 2026 college football season kicked off last night. From a football and uniform perspective, it did not disappoint. While we have already ranked the 10 best uniforms for Week 1, some teams are still adding last-minute details.

From heartfelt tributes to legends to academic recognition, there are some amazing helmet stickers making their on-field debut this week. Below are five new college football helmet stickers we love right now.

Tennessee Volunteers

For Dolly. 🦋



A commemorative helmet sticker will be worn to honor Dolly Parton for every game this season. pic.twitter.com/A1mBw9ZqxZ — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 31, 2026

The country, and especially the state of Tennessee, lost a legend last week. Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80. While it's tough for us Tennesseans to deal with such a loss, the Volunteers are celebrating Parton's iconic legacy all season long. The Dolly signature over a butterfly will grace every Vols helmet this season.

For the Queen of East Tennessee 🦋#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/wn8ntUoi9e — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 3, 2026

"All that she's meant across the world, this country, and certainly the Queen of East Tennessee," said Volunteers coach Josh Heupel. "A lady that was extremely proud of her roots. You look at her impact, just her ability to give back, make an impact to people, certainly here in East Tennessee. She means a lot to people across this country, but certainly here inside the state of Tennessee, too."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will celebrate the life of legendary coach Lou Holtz with a helmet sticker this season. Holtz coached the Fighting Irish for 11 seasons. He passed away in March 2026 at the age of 89.

Carrying you with us all season, Coach#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/6wQ0xYIzCK — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 2, 2026

The black-and-white decal says "LOU," with two index fingers forming the letter 'L,' nodding to his first initial. Most younger football fans will remember Holtz for his role as a television studio analyst on ESPN, while older fans will remember how he got Notre Dame back on top in the 1980s.

East Carolina Pirates

East Carolina has announced it will honor Chris Johnson with a No. 5 helmet decal this season.



“We want him to know that Pirate Nation is with him every step of the way.” - ECU AD Jon Gilbert pic.twitter.com/CtBLtxDIGD — Stephen Igoe (@StephenIgoe) July 23, 2026

The East Carolina Pirates will show a sign of support for former running back Chris Johnson as he battles ALS. Before his remarkable 10-year NFL career, Johnson helped carry the Pirates football team from 2004 to 2007. The decal features Johnson's name, jersey number (5), and a ribbon for ALS Awareness.

Northern Illinois Huskies

The NIU Football team will wear a helmet decal this season to honor late legendary coach Joe Novak.



Here’s what it looks like ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1HdZ4DgF7J — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) September 2, 2026

The Northern Illinois Huskies will celebrate the life of legendary coach Joe Novak. In July, Novak passed away at the age of 81. From 1996 to 2007, Novak led the Huskies to national relevance, along with pulling off some dramatic upsets. The decal features his initials, dog bones (representing "Boneyard Victories"), and T.H.W. (The Hard Way, nodding to Novak's team culture).

Chicago Maroons

101 Nobel Prizes. One standard.

Honoring the minds that built the legacy we represent every Saturday. pic.twitter.com/u6PjMyqqx6 — UChicago Football (@UChicagoFB) September 2, 2026

The Chicago Maroons are championing the school's academic excellence with a sticker celebrating the school's "101 and counting" Nobel Prize recipients. How can you not love college football?

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