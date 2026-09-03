The 10 Best Week 1 Uniforms in College Football

The 2026 college football season kicked off with a handful of games last weekend. However, the season truly gets started tonight and runs through Labor Day Weekend. Last week there were some very respectable uniform combinations, but this week is already shaping up to be more aesthetically pleasing.

While the slate of games leaves something to be desired (just one Top-25 matchup), fans will be treated to a wide range of uniforms. If you are a fan of the classics, this week is for you. Below are the top 10 uniforms for Week 1 of the college football season.

10. Miami Hurricanes

All white for Week One 🙌 pic.twitter.com/r7xbv4OAUC — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) September 3, 2026

It remains to be seen how the Miami Hurricanes will bounce back from a heartbreaking loss in last year's championship game. But we do know their first game back will be in style. The Canes are rocking all-white adidas uniforms on the road in Palo Alto in their conference showdown against the Stanford Cardinal.

9. UCF Knights

Kicking off 2026 in 👑⬛️⬛️ pic.twitter.com/WBe2bXV3AN — UCF Equipment (@UCF_Equipment) September 1, 2026

The UCF Knights are always one of the most fun teams to follow from a uniform perspective. They're playing it safe for their Week 1 game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. However, they avoided a color-rush uniform and any color overlap. It's a savvy move from a sartorially advanced squad to start the season.

8. Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers are kicking off their adidas era by rocking their traditional home uniforms. For all the hand-wringing in Knoxville leading up to July 1, the adidas partnership has already proven to be the right move. Personally, I like the classic look over the alternate black and Smokey Grey uniform sets. Fans will even get to see them in a different way on the "Third Saturday in October."

7. Washington Huskies

Week 1 • Husky Heritage • Gold | Purple | Gold pic.twitter.com/ONR9DAvW6R — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 3, 2026

The Apple Cup is always a fun early-season rivalry game, and both teams understood the assignment. The Washington State Cougars are going crimson-white-crimson, while the Washington Huskies are rocking gold-purple-gold. The Huskies' primary uniform is one of the most underrated looks in college football.

6. Virginia Tech Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies are just going for it in Week 1 against the VMI Keydets, and we appreciate the bold move. The Hokies are rocking orange jerseys and pants, complemented by a white helmet with script lettering. It's a fun way to get the season started in Blacksburg.

5. Ole Miss Rebels

Game 1️⃣



🆚 Louisville

📍 Nashville, TN

🏟️ Nissan Stadium

⏰ 6:30 PM CT

📺 ABC#MusicCityKickoff x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/CJn62Z7AfE — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) September 3, 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels are kicking off their post-Lane Kiffin era with one of the best uniforms in the sport. The Powder Blue helmets with script flow so nicely with the red jersey and white pants. It will be cathartic to see the Rebels' iconic uniforms back on the field in Nashville against the Louisville Cardinals.

4. Boise State Broncos

It's impossible not to be excited for a Week 1 matchup between the Boise State Broncos and Oregon Ducks. Both Nike schools brought their A-game. The Broncos didn't overthink it; they are going blue-white-blue for the big game in Eugene.

3. Oregon Ducks

Many Oregon Ducks fans (and a lot of college football fans) will say the yellow-green-yellow is the best look in the team's never-ending wardrobe. Introduced a few years ago, "Gen O" has combined the best elements of multiple eras to keep tradition alive while keeping us on our toes. Also, we called this uniform for Week 1 way back in May.

2. Cal Golden Bears

The Cal Golden Bears will wear this year's version of their Joe Roth uniforms against the UCLA Bruins. The throwback blue and gold uniforms are a tribute to Roth, who bravely battled melanoma before his untimely passing at 21 in 1977. It's a heartfelt tribute that also infuses spirit into a rivalry that dates back to 1933.

1. West Virginia Mountaineers

⚪ Gear of the Game ⚪



Stop by the WVU Team Shop on Patteson Drive to stock up on Pat White commemorative gear for Saturday's @WVUfootball home opener! #HailWV pic.twitter.com/2rVlS6FI3T — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) September 2, 2026

Pat White is a legend among millennials, and we are overjoyed to see his jersey get retired before the West Virginia Mountaineers host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Not only are the Mountaineers wearing white throwback jerseys at home, but corresponding apparel is also dropping for the big day. We need someone in Morgantown to hook us up.

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