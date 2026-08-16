5 NFL Rookie Jerseys You Won't Regret Buying

We are just one week into the NFL preseason, but that's not stopping fans and media from overreacting to rookies' first performances. Either you are on the hype train or coping; there is no in-between.

Luckily for some fans and jersey collectors, a handful of young players show true promise. But is it enough to invest in a jersey that costs well over $100? Below are five rookies I feel confident will reach their full potential and stay with the team that drafted them for at least a few seasons.

Fernando Mendoza: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the safest bet. Despite entering his first preseason game with the lofty expectations placed upon a Heisman winner and first pick, Mendoza looked poised in the pocket. He completed 10-of-16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Online shoppers can choose between three of Mendoza's Raiders jerseys (home, away, and alternate) for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. The jersey has already earned the "Most Popular" tag on the retailer's website.

Caleb Downs: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an award-winning collegiate career, Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs looked good in his limited debut on Saturday night. Perhaps more importantly, is earning praise for doing all the right things as a rookie finding his footing in the league.

Since Downs plays for America's Team, there are plenty of jersey options online. Fans can choose from three options (home, away, and alternate) for $149.99 in men's and women's sizes at Fanatics.

Rueben Bain Jr.: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to keep edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. on ice until the start of the regular season. Despite possibly missing the entire preseason, that has not stopped the hype surrounding Bain from gaining real momentum.

Fans can choose from three of Bain's jersey options (home, away, and throwback) for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Now could be a great time to buy the jersey of a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year award winner.

Jeremiyah Love: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love suffered an ankle injury during his first preseason game, but it shouldn't be a cause for concern. Many fans said they saw enough, as Love rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries.

Fans can choose from three of Love's jersey options (home, away, and alternate) for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Plus, youth sizing options are available for $109.99.

Ty Simpson: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson has already assuaged any worries fans had about the team selecting him so high in the draft. Simpson completed 21-of-25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Matthew Stafford is still the starter, but that gives Simpson more time to develop with the organization.

Currently, only two of Simpson's jersey options (home and custom away) are available online for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics.

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