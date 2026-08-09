5 New NFL Jerseys Hit Shelves This Week

There has been no shortage of exciting storylines in the NFL over the past week — especially from a uniform perspective. New alternate uniforms, color schedules, and fresh releases all dropped as America's favorite sport gears up for another season.

Luckily for fans and jersey collectors, a fresh batch of new jerseys for the 2026 NFL season hit shelves. Below are five releases that are available online now.

Stefon Diggs Washington Commanders Jersey



Stefon Diggs Washington Commanders Jersey. | Fanatics

The Stefon Diggs Washington Commanders Nike Alternate Game Jersey (Black) is available for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Diggs is now with his fifth NFL team, but it will still take some time adjusting to new look. Luckily, the Commanders had one of the best uniform upgrades over the offseason. Diggs' arrival in DC is perfect timing for Commanders fans.

Azeez Al-Shaair Houston Texans Alternate Jersey

Azeez Al-Shaair Houston Texans Alternate Jersey. | Fanatics

The Azeez Al-Shaair Houston Texans Nike Alternate Game Jersey (Navy) is available for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Last season was a breakout year for Al-Shaair. He led the Texans in tackles and made his first career selection to the Pro Bowl. Texans fans can show their support for the rising star with this sweet "H-Town" alternate jersey.

Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers Alternate Jersey

Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers Alternate Jersey. | Fanatics

The Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers Nike Alternate Vapor F.U.S.E. Stitched Limited Jersey (Navy) is available for $199.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Parsons will miss the start of the NFL season as he recovers from an ACL injury, but is expected to return. Fans show their support for the superstar linebacker with the Packers' alternate jersey.

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills Nike Nickel City Jersey

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills Nike Nickel City Jersey. | Fanatics

The Josh Allen Buffalo Bills Nike Nickel City Game Jersey (Gray) is available for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. The Bills' new alternate uniforms were panned by most fans (including the Bills Mafia). But seeing Allen rock the all-grey look last night at the new Highmark Stadium softened our opinion on the new uniforms.

Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles Throwback Jersey

Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles Throwback Jersey. | Fanatics

The Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles Nike Alternate Vapor F.U.S.E. Stitched Limited Jersey (Kelly Green) is available for $199.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics. The Eagles' throwback uniforms regularly drop each year, but the latest release is a sign that the upcoming season is quickly approaching.

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