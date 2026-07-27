5 Problems With Buffalo Bills "Nickel City" Uniforms
It's customary to save bad news for Friday news dumps, but the Buffalo Bills decided to kick off the week by unveiling their "Nickel City" alternate uniforms on Monday morning. The reception has been overwhelmingly negative. Other fan bases have celebrated their new threads, but Bills Mafia is in mourning.
The Bills have had a few bad looks over the years, but overall have one of the strongest wardrobes in the NFL history. With a new stadium opening soon, the Bills wanted to pay tribute to the city's blue-collar workforce. However, the "Nickel City" uniforms seem to abandon most of the franchise's rich aesthetic history. Below are five glaring issues with the uniforms.
The Helmet is a Major Downgrade
The Bills' white, red, and throwback helmets are all-time classics. Both the modern and retro Buffalo tower above most NFL team's primary logos. The "Charge Helmet" is promoted as bringing the Buffalo to life, but it does the opposite. No tweaks or adjustments can save this design. This helmet would not be fit for a Tuesday night MACtion game, let alone an AFC East battle.
Gray is Played Out in Unforms
"Nicket City" is an interesting concept as a starting point, but designers must be aware of uniform trends. Alternate Gray uniforms were very trendy a decade ago, but that was multiple fashion cycles ago. These uniforms might have crushed in 2016, but they're already played out before hitting the field.
Sleeve Stripes Provide No Contrast
Remember the Bills' Rivalry uniforms last year and the drama around the icy detailing? The lack of contrast was apparent on the field, and the team repeated that mistake with barely visible sleeve stripes. The "tone-on-tone striping" was "formed under extreme pressure." So much pressure, they are neither contrasting nor complementary.
Charging Buffalo Contrasts Minimalist Design
If you're going for a minimalist jersey, slapping the Buffalo across the left side of the chest is no way to do it. Perhaps they were worried the jersey would be unrecognizable, but a more pressing concern would have been looking like a Colosseum jersey.
Fans Won't Buy These Jerseys
The "Nickel City" jerseys leaked online a long time ago, and Bills fans' worst fears came true: the unreleased jersey was real. While there are often major sales on NFL jerseys, the retail price is still not cheap. With so many classic looks in their wardrobe, who is spending their hard-earned money on a jersey that will go down as the worst look since the Terrell Owens era?
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Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr