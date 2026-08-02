5 Rare Cooperstown Classic MLB Jerseys Dropped Online

The dog days of summer are upon us, but there is still time for serious baseball fans to bask in the sundrenched days before the intense MLB Postseason arrives. Nostalgic fans will appreciate the latest capsule of Cooperstown Classic jerseys celebrating legends as far back as a century ago.

Mitchell & Ness went way back into its archives to replicate jerseys worn on the diamond by American sports icons. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each of the five jerseys.

Mickey Mantle New York Yankees 1951 Authentic Jersey

Mickey Mantle New York Yankees 1951 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Mickey Mantle New York Yankees 1951 Authentic Jersey is available for $375 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Before his MLB debut, the Yankees gave Mantle the No. 6 after Ruth's No. 3, Gehrig's No. 4, and DiMaggio's No. 5. After a slow start and short stint in the minor leagues, Mantle was given the now-familiar No. 7. This is a rare jersey for historic fans.

New York Yankees 1926 Authentic Jersey

New York Yankees 1926 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The New York Yankees 1926 Authentic Jersey is available for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. The 1926 Yankees won the American League pennant with a 91-63 record, three years before they added numbers to the backs of their jerseys. Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig were among the legends on that team.

Philadelphia Phillies 1926 Authentic Jersey

Philadelphia Phillies 1926 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Philadelphia Phillies 1926 Authentic Jersey is available for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. The 1926 Phillies finished at the bottom of the National League, but the iconic wool jersey is a must-have for old-school fans in Philadelphia. No names or numbers, just memories from a bygone era.

Chicago White Sox 1926 Authentic Jersey

Chicago White Sox 1926 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Chicago White Sox 1926 Authentic Jersey is available for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. The 1926 White Sox didn't enjoy much success, but the cream "SOX" jersey was the last of its kind before the team embraced a less bold wordmark the following season.

Chicago Cubs 1926 Authentic Jersey

Chicago Cubs 1926 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Chicago Cubs 1926 Authentic Jersey is available for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. The 1926 Cubs were an average team, but it was the season in which Cubs Park was renamed Wrigley Field. Plus, it was the only season the club featured this specific Chicago wordmark before it changed to red the following year.

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