After wearing Reebok in the 1990s, the Michigan State Spartans partnered with Nike in 2000. Over the past 26 years, the two iconic brands have partnered in support of Spartan student-athletes. Yesterday, they agreed to a long-term contract extension.

The school announced the exciting news with an epic hype video on social media. Judging by fans' reactions, everyone is happy about the news. Below are five key takeaways from the new contract extension.

Eight-Year Contract Extension

Michigan State and Nike have extended their long-standing partnership. | msuspartans.com

The new deal between Nike and Michigan State is an eight-year contract extension of their all-sports partnership, running from July 1, 2027, through June 30, 2035.

It's hard to imagine what the collegiate sports landscape will look like by the middle of the next decade, but you can bet on Nike and Michigan State being at the forefront.

Custom Basketball and Football Alternate Uniforms

The Michigan State Spartans' alternate football uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the press release, Nike will design custom basketball and football alternate uniforms. While the Spartans already have some of the most recognizable primary sets in both sports, they have also debuted some of the most daring looks with their alternates over the years.

The football team has worn everything from bronze helmets to neon green jerseys to monochromatic looks and every variation in between. The basketball team has dipped into the same color schemes, plus some glorious throwback threads. We are excited to see what uniforms the two partners cook up next.

Player-Exclusive Michigan State Shoes

Player-exclusive Nike Sabrina basketball shoes. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The press release mentioned Michigan State-specific basketball footwear. That means player-exclusive colorways of Nike's most popular basketball shoes.

The school can order and design shoes in its color scheme and with its logos. Popular Nike shoes from the LeBron, Caitlin, Kobe, Ja, and other lines will all be available to basketball players.

Nike Sport Research Lab Access

The Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL). | Nike

Spartan student-athletes will have access to the Nike Sports Research Lab for testing and training. The lab is Nike's scientific research and development facility. It's located inside the LeBron James Innovation Center at the company's world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

Preferred Testing Partner

The Michigan State Spartans are a preferred Nike testing partner. | USA TODAY Sports

Lastly, Michigan State has earned recognition as a preferred testing partner. The press release didn't provide any details, but it relates to the Nike Sports Research Lab.

Michigan State joins Oregon State Beavers as a Nike school that recently extended its contract. Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes are joining Nike next year as the Ole Miss Rebels leave for adidas.

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