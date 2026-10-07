Why Adidas and Ole Miss Partnership is a Big Deal

Last week, news leaked about an upcoming partnership between adidas and Ole Miss. Today, the two parties confirmed the seismic deal that will impact the school and conference.

The new partnership will make adidas the official footwear, uniform, apparel, and sideline partner of the Rebels beginning July 1, 2027. The seven-year deal will run through June 2034.

NIL Program

In addition to providing footwear, apparel, and equipment to 18 Ole Miss varsity programs, adidas will install its proven, top-of-the-line NIL architecture to support SEC and national championship contention.

According to the press release, adidas and Ole Miss have committed to a transformative NIL investment that will far exceed the program's previous standard. Once the partnership officially begins, every Ole Miss student-athlete will also be eligible to participate in affiliate marketing opportunities through adidas' sweeping NIL Ambassador Network.

New Uniforms

The Ole Miss Rebels are in their final year with Nike. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss and adidas have already begun collaborative discussions around branding, colors, and future uniform design. They have a shared commitment to preserving and building on the traditions and visual identity that make Ole Miss distinctive.

More information about the debut collection of adidas and Ole Miss fan apparel and footwear will be unveiled closer to the official partnership launch in July 2027.

Fan Experiences

Adidas will also invest in premium fan experiences on campus; that process will kick off with adidas and Ole Miss collaborating on branding at campus bookstores and team stores and will include additional on-campus activations as the partnership unfolds, further improving the Rebel fan experience.

Rebels fans can look to the on-campus activations we have seen with the Tennessee Volunteers and Penn State Nittany Lions. Both powerhouse programs also left Nike for adidas in 2026.

Adidas's Vision

Adidas and Ole Miss have announced a future partnership. | adidas

"Ole Miss is an ascendant SEC program that we've pursued aggressively to bolster our portfolio of NCAA partners," said John Miller, President, adidas North America. "We are excited to collaborate with the university to enhance a game-day heritage and athletic tradition that stand among the most storied and passionate in all of college sports."

Reported Finances

According to Brett McMurphy of On3, the contract is reportedly for seven years and worth $20 million annually ($140 million total). Nike's contract with the University of Mississippi officially ends in June 2027. The two parties have worked together since 1999.

Fans can expect an exciting next few months in Oxford. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from NCAA and beyond.