Aaron Donald's New LA Rams Jersey Just Dropped Online

It is official: one of the most feared defensive tackles in recent NFL history has returned to the Los Angeles Rams. On Sunday afternoon, Aaron Donald signed a one-year, $20 million deal with major playoff incentives to play for the Rams this season.

Donald played ten seasons with the organization from 2013 to 2023 before retiring in March 2024. The 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year's return to the field coincides perfectly with the Rams' new rebrand this offseason.

The team tweaked its primary uniforms and introduced throwback-inspired alternate uniforms (including a set honoring the fearsome foursome). The first of many new Donald jerseys has just dropped online. Below is everything fans need to know.

Shopping Information

Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams Nike Game Jersey. | Fanatics

Luckily for fans, Nike and Fanatics wasted no time in turning around one of the new Rams' jerseys for Donald. Online shoppers can buy the Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams Nike Game Jersey (Royal) for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics and select retailers.

It is worth noting that Nike offers several NFL jersey options for fans, which can vary dramatically in shape, fit, and details. The Nike Game Jersey features a loose fit that is roomy and relaxed. The jersey lets you represent your team in a lightweight jersey built for everyday comfort and effortless layering.

The classic look replicates what players wear on the field with the printed name, numbers, and team graphics. Meanwhile, ventilated panels and vents at the hem help you stay cool through hot tailgates and spirited victory parties.

Jersey Details

Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams Nike Game Jersey. | Fanatics

Many Rams fans probably already have one of Donald's No. 99 Rams jerseys, and those are still good. However, his new jersey will look different after this summer's uniform refresh.

Key differences include no more gradient pattern on the numbers, no more chest tag patch, and reshaped horns on the sleeves. The half-crescent horn design has been replaced by the full curved horn curl (similar to the all-black Rivalries "Midnight Mode" uniform).

Aaron Donald's Future Los Angeles Rams Jerseys

Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams Nike Game Jersey. | Fanatics

Fans who want to wait for more jersey options can't be blamed, as the Rams have previewed several exciting new looks for the upcoming season. In addition to Primary Royal, there are Primary White, Midnight Mode, Fearsome White, and Classic Sol.

It is sure to be another exciting season in Los Angeles for Rams fans with the return of Donald. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.