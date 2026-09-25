Adidas Honors Messi With Special-Edition Argentina Jersey

Earlier this summer, Lionel Messi dazzled fans with one final vintage performance for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On August 31, Messi announced his retirement from the Argentina National Team.

This week, adidas unveiled a special edition Argentina collection created to celebrate Messi's historic playing career with the Argentina National Team. It honors his journey, which inspired generations of players and fans worldwide.

The collection marks a historic moment in international football and includes a special-edition match jersey Argentina will wear during Messi's farewell match on October 6. As always with adidas, it combines elite performance innovation with symbolic design elements inspired by Argentina's national identity.

Jersey Design

The Argentina Messi Special Edition Collection. | adidas

The design draws inspiration from the Argentina flag, reimagining the iconic Sun of May on the front and back of the jersey. The traditional sky-blue and white color palette features elevated premium gold detailing. For this special edition, the traditional adidas performance logo is replaced by Messi's signature logo, celebrating the unique partnership between the player and the brand.

Additional bespoke details include a commemorative sign-off featuring the number 10 framed by laurel branches and the Sol de Mayo. Plus, gold accents across the federation crest, player numbering, and trim details create a fitting tribute for the GOAT.

Performance Technology

The Argentina Messi Special Edition Collection. | adidas

On the performance side, the jersey incorporates adidas' latest CLIMACOOL+ technology. It uses engineered stretch fabrics with 3D body mapping to improve ventilation, enhance breathability, and move away sweat.

Meanwhile, perforated three-stripe panels and strategically placed mesh zones further improve airflow and comfort.

Shopping Information

The Argentina Messi Special Edition Collection. | adidas

The special edition match kit is just part of adidas' Messi x Argentina collection. Clothing options include pre-match apparel, culture wear, shorts, and socks.

The Argentina Messi Special Edition Collection is available now at adidas stores, select retailers, and at adidas.com. The jersey arrives in several options for men, women, and kids.

Lionel Messi x Adidas

The Argentina Messi Special Edition Collection jersey. | adidas

Messi began his professional career with Nike before signing with adidas in 2006. In February 2017, Messi and adidas agreed to a lifetime contract that is estimated to be worth around $1 billion. The historic deal made Messi the face of adidas Football, which has paid off greatly for the two teammates.

Messi is done with international play, but fans can still expect to see the living legend on the pitch for Inter Miami in MLS. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.