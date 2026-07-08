Messi's 2006 Argentina Jersey is 43% Off Online

Lionel Messi gets to continue writing new chapters of his historic career on the international stage after Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 in yesterday's Round of 16 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While most of the major sportswear brands did not make enough jerseys to keep up with demand, adidas spared no expense when it came to the most popular athlete on its roster. There are plenty of Messi jerseys available online. However, only one is currently available at a major discount.

Shopping Information

Lionel Messi's Argentina adidas Reissue Home Shirt. | Classic Football Shirts

The 2006 Argentina adidas Reissue Home Shirt Messi #19 had a retail price of $139.99 in adult sizes, but is now marked down to $79.99 (43% off) at classicfootballshirts.com. We do not know how long this online sales event will last, but the 2006 Away option has already sold out.

As CFS highlights in its product description, this throwback jersey is from a different era. Messi had long hair and a different jersey number. Remember the moment Messi walked onto the World Cup stage for the very first time before he exits for what is likely the last time.

Design Details

Lionel Messi's Argentina adidas Reissue Home Shirt. | Classic Football Shirts

This retro jersey features a regular fit with a crew neck for a classic football look. Meanwhile, the interlock fabric provides comfort and durability. The adidas branding and the Argentina crest pop off the blue-and-white striped top.

CFS does sell vintage and used items, but this product is listed as "Brand New - With Tags." Just be sure to double-check any items before adding them to your online cart to ensure you are buying a new product.

Lionel Messi x Adidas

Lionel Messi's Argentina adidas Reissue Home Shirt. | Classic Football Shirts

Messi had been an adidas athlete since 2006. After more than a decade of success together, Messi signed a lifetime contract with adidas that is reportedly worth $1 billion. The global icon continues to surpass expectations, as he is playing at an elite level at 39 years old.

Athletes and fans who visit the adidas website will find a wide range of Messi's signature collection. There are jerseys, footwear, and fan apparel that give the entire family an opportunity to represent the GOAT.

Argentina is just three matches away from winning the FIFA World Cup, which would only further bolster Messi's status as the world's biggest football star. Now is a great time for fans to invest in some Messi gear. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.