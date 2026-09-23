Adidas Launches Miami's 2001 National Championship Collection

Adidas is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Miami Hurricanes' 2001 National Championship in style. Later this season, the Hurricanes will debut two throwback uniforms inspired by the greatest college football team ever assembled. Even better, adidas is dropping both jerseys and a wide selection of fan apparel.

The limited-edition merch collection brings elements of that unforgettable era back to life with commemorative jerseys and fan apparel. Legendary Hurricanes players like Clinton Portis, Ed Reed, Jeremy Shockey, Ken Dorsey, and Andre Johnson are featured in the photo shoot (with a heartfelt nod to Sean Taylor).

Yes, the partnership between Miami and adidas ends next summer. But both parties are finishing the year strong. College football fans can shop the collection starting today at Fanatics, adidas, and at shopmiamihurricanes.com. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the collection.

Miami Hurricanes 2001 National Championship Premier Jerseys

Miami Hurricanes 2001 National Championship Premier Jerseys. | adidas

The Miami Hurricanes 2001 National Championship Premier Jerseys are available for $139.99-$149.99 in adult sizes. Fans can choose from Ken Dorsey, Clinton Portis, Ed Reed, Jeremy Shockey, Sean Taylor, and a No. 1 jersey. The jerseys are available in Collegiate Orange (home) and white (road).

Miami Hurricanes 2001 National Championship Pregame T-Shirts

Miami Hurricanes 2001 National Championship Pregame T-Shirts. | adidas

The Miami Hurricanes 2001 National Championship Pregame T-Shirts are available in two styles for $39.99 in adult sizes. This performance tee draws inspiration from the on-field anniversary uniform celebrating the program's championship pedigree. A vintage aesthetic combined with modern performance technology makes it a great option for fans.

Miami Hurricanes 2001 National Championship Track Suits

Miami Hurricanes 2001 National Championship Track Suits. | adidas

The Miami Hurricanes 2001 National Championship Track Suits arrive in orange and white. Each piece is sold separately: the jackets are $80, and the pants are $70. The jacket features 2001-era design elements. Meanwhile, adidas and Miami branding appear on the pant leg to complete the throwback look.

Miami Hurricanes 2001 National Championship Hoodies

Miami Hurricanes 2001 National Championship Hoodies. | adidas

The Miami Hurricanes 2001 National Championship Hoodies are available in orange and white options for $100 in adult sizes. The orange hoodie features the vintage Hurricanes logo, while the white hoodie sports a clean 'U' logo across the chest.

Adidas spared no expense when it came to this collection, and it's great to see all of the legendary players included in this collaboration. We can't wait to see the throwback uniforms on the field. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.