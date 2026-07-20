Adidas Dropped Lamine Yamal's World Cup Winner Jersey

The 2026 FIFA World Cup reached its thrilling conclusion yesterday. It felt like a passing of the torch from Argentina's Lionel Messi to Spain's Lamine Yamal. Meanwhile, adidas remains on top of the football world.

With both finals teams playing, we know adidas had everything from commercials to special gear ready to drop. However, we were not expecting a special-edition Spain jersey for Lamine Yamal. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know.

Shopping Information

Spain 26 Home Winner Jersey Lamine Yamal jersey. | adidas

The adidas Spain 26 Home Winner Lamine Yamal Jersey is available for reservation on the adidas app, Fanatics, and Soccer.com. Online shoppers can reserve it now, and it is expected to be available for purchase at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The limited-edition jersey will have a retail price of $130 in adult sizes and $110 in kids' sizes. It is a hefty price tag and a long wait, but the kit could make an excellent gift after football fever has cooled off.

Jersey Details

Lamine Yamal's adidas Spain 26 Home Winner Jersey. | adidas

True to what Yamal wore on the pitch, this jersey reflects Spain's iconic home kit. It features a Vivid Red base with Dark Blue details and Gold accents.

The adidas branding and Spanish coat of arms appear on the chest above Yamal's jersey number. Yamal's first and last name appear on the back above the No. 19.

The Vivid Red and Gold stripes on the Dark Blue sleeves are a subtle touch of marketing for adidas, incorporating its iconic Three Stripes into the design language. What makes this jersey special is the two stars above the Spain emblem and the Metallic Gold badge reading "FIFA World Champions 2026."

Jersey Description

Lamine Yamal's adidas Spain 26 Home Winner Jersey. | adidas

Yamal's adidas 2026 FIFA World Cup Champions Replica Jersey is more than a collector's item; it's built for performance on the pitch. It sports a sleek, slim fit, made from interlock fabric. This provides comfort and structure, while adidas Climacool technology wicks sweat for distraction-free performance.

Fans willing to wait for the jersey to arrive should consider the purchase. However, if you are impatient like me, there are already plenty of other options available. Before Spain even made the final, we broke down how to buy their jerseys before they sold out. Additionally, many athletes and fans would prefer a pair of authentic adidas shorts.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is over, but the championship will last a lifetime for Spain's fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.