Adidas Unveils 5 Alternate College Football Uniforms

Yesterday morning, we recapped all of the new alternate college football uniforms unveiled this week. Little did we know, adidas was in the midst of rolling out new looks for five of its biggest programs.

Best of all, there are certainly more on the way. Below is a detailed look, breakdown, and shopping information for fans of the five lucky programs.

Arizona State Sun Devils

On Saturday afternoon, the Arizona State Sun Devils made us dream of New Year's Day in Pasadena. Inspired by the team's legendary 1987 Rose Bowl victory, the Sun Devils reprised their throwback uniforms.

Stripes, block font, and, most importantly, Sparky on the helmet. I would argue these should be Arizona State's full-time uniforms, as there is never enough Sparky. Fans can buy the retro jersey for $140 in adult sizes at adidas.

Louisville Cardinals

The main event 🥊



Our For The Ville uniform is available for purchase tomorrow & will make its on-field debut Oct. 31 against Stanford#GoCards x @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/eaV8qgWoT5 — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) August 14, 2026

Anytime you do something for "The Ville," you have to do it big. Adidas understood the assignment with the Louisville Cardinals' black-and-gold alternate uniforms. The large wordmark is what most fans will notice, but the team's social media post also nods to Muhammad Ali's inspiration.

Louisville will debut the uniforms against the Stanford Cardinal on Halloween. However, fans can already purchase the jerseys for $140 in adult sizes at adidas and Fanatics.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers unveiled their new primary uniforms earlier this summer, and it didn't go over well with most fans. However, the all-black alternate uniforms are undeniably tough.

Inspired by the energy and intensity of playing inside Memorial Stadium, the Cornhuskers will debut the uniforms on Halloween against the Washington Huskies. The alternate jersey is available now for $140 in adult sizes at adidas, Fanatics, and shop.huskers.com.

Texas A&M Aggies

As we covered yesterday, the Texas A&M Aggies unveiled their 'Honor and Support' uniforms. The helmets and jerseys feature a desert camouflage design is inspired by the Corps of Cadets khaki uniforms, dried grasslands, and rolling hills of Aggieland.

Fans will get their first look at the uniforms on October 3, when the Aggies host the Arkansas Razorbacks. The game will also serve as Texas A&M's celebration of the university's 150th anniversary. The jerseys are available for $140 in adult sizes at adidas, Fanatics, and 12thManShop.com.

Washington Huskies

📸 Unleash the Dawgs pic.twitter.com/zWhle5Pp7W — Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 14, 2026

With the USC Trojans locked in with Nike, the Washington Huskies will remain the adidas West Coast flagship school for a long time. Adidas continues to outfit the Huskies in incredible uniforms, including their all-black alternate uniforms.

The uniforms feature purple and gold trim, but with an amazing number font and wordmark that has us barking. It's not yet clear when Washington will debut the uniforms, but fans can buy the jersey for $140 in adult sizes at adidas.

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