Winners and Losers From USC's 10-Year Nike Contract Extension
The USC Trojans and Nike announced a ten-year contract extension on Tuesday afternoon. The deal runs through 2036 and will have wide-ranging benefits for USC Athletics, which has worn the Swoosh since the 1990s.
But if we have learned anything in modern college sports, it is that it is a zero-sum game. Everything has an equal and opposite reaction. Below is a breakdown of the winners and losers from USC's new Nike contract.
Winner: Nike
Neither part disclosed the financial terms of the agreement, but it is easy to understand why Nike invested heavily in USC Athletics. The athletic program has won 139 NCAA national championships, produced countless iconic athletes, and is supported by countless celebrities in the entertainment capital of the world. Partnering with USC is just good business.
Loser: Adidas
Last year, adidas inked Penn State and Tennessee to massive new sponsorships. Those agreements just took effect, but were likely negotiated around the same time Nike worked with USC on its extension.
Even if adidas was willing to reach out and sign USC, Nike probably had the right to first refusal or other negotiating advantage in the original contract. So, the Washington Huskies remain the West Coast flagship school for adidas.
Winner: USC
USC is also a winner in this deal. Finances aside, they are getting the best apparel, footwear, and equipment Nike has to offer. For example, that includes Nike Strength. USC becomes the first school outfitted with Nike Strength equipment. This will be at the brand new Bloom Football Performance Center.
Meanwhile, the youngest generation will always want to wear Nike. Whether it's matching team gear or new Nike LeBron sneakers, athletes want to wear the Swoosh.
Loser: UCLA Bruins
Jordan Brand quietly added two years to its partnership with UCLA in December 2025. When UCLA's contract ends in July 2029, it will have less leverage as Nike is already established in the region with USC. The Bruins better hope things work out well Jumpman.
Winner: NIL Athletes
USC will stay a part of Nike's NIL roster. What's new is that USC is joining Nike's Blue Ribbon Elite program. But USC has already been an incubator for Nike talent. Just the women's basketball team alone has JuJu Watkins, Jazzy Davidson, and Saniyah Hall. Watkins and Davidson's player-exclusive Nike sneakers remain uninterrupted.
Loser: Keyshawn Johnson
Keyshawn Johnson is the only NFL player in history with a lifetime adidas deal. Johnson even covered up the Nike Swoosh logos on his cleats in the 1996 Rose Bowl as a nod to his upcoming adidas deal. Of course, Johnson would love to see his Trojans come over to the Three Stripes. But then again, he can't be disappointed with a lifetime contract.
Winner: Basketball Program
Not only are the Trojans' basketball teams part of Nike's Mamba Program, but they will also receive even more benefits from this new deal. As part of the new contract, Nike will create custom uniform collections for USC men's and women's basketball.
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Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr