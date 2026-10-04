The Best and Worst Uniform Matchups of Week 5 College Football
What started as a slow Saturday eventually delivered plenty of memorable highlights. Despite a lack of top-25 showdowns, there was still plenty of college football this weekend. Even better, it was a strong week for uniforms.
Several teams debuted new threads, while others understood the assignment and dressed accordingly. Meanwhile, some teams did either too much or too little with their aesthetic. Below are the five best and worst uniforms from Week 5 of the 2026 college football season.
Best
5. Kentucky at South Carolina
It always helps when two conference foes have contrasting colors, and it's even better when the game is an overtime thriller. The South Carolina Gamecocks' white-black-black set always looks sharp. Meanwhile, Kentucky's chrome lid with a white jersey and blue pants completed the spectacular uniform matchup. We hate to see either team lose.
4. West Virginia at Iowa State
One week after wearing their polarizing white-and-black uniform set, the Iowa State Cyclones rocked Cardinal from head to toe. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers' white-white-navy set never disappoints. This game looked great on television, both for football and fashion.
3. Texas Tech at Colorado
The Texas Tech Raiders and Colorado Buffaloes both understood the assignment. Texas Tech rocked Cherry Red helmets and pants with a white jersey to avoid much color overlap. Meanwhile, Colorado bounced back from an awful uniform week to wear their retro-inspired gold-black-gold set.
2. Michigan at Minnesota
The Michigan Wolverines are struggling, but they are paying attention to each week's best uniform matchup. The Wolverines rocking navy pants was a smart move. Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers' fan-favorite Metallic Gold helmets could not have returned at a better time.
1. Baylor at Arizona State
We knew the Baylor Bears and Arizona State Sun Devils would look great, but even they exceeded our expectations. Baylor's new primary helmet with the stripe is an exciting development. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils' Maroon Monsoon hit much harder than expected.
Worst
5. Washington at USC
The USC Trojans looked great as always under the evening shadows of the LA Memorial Coliseum. But the Washington Huskies fell flat by wearing white pants instead of gold or purple. Maybe they wanted a slight edge under yesterday's soaring temperatures, but it detracted from the beauty of the game.
4. Notre Dame at North Carolina
We've had enough of the North Carolina Tar Heels' throwback uniforms. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish looked incredible as always, but the Tar Heels' primary uniforms would have made this game look so much better.
3. Maryland at Nebraska
The Maryland Terrapins are the flagship program for Under Armour and yesterday would have been a great opportunity to mix in some alternate colors. Instead, we were overloaded with red with their Terrapins' clash against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. "What's going on in there?"..."It's Maryland versus Nebraska, Jerry."
2. Miami at Clemson
The Miami Hurricanes rocked all-white for the third time this season (every road game so far), and the Clemson Tigers didn't give our eyes any relief by mixing in some purple. The 41-13 blowout was an easy decision to turn off.
1. Syracuse at UConn
The UConn Huskies' alternate red jerseys are sweet, especially when paired with navy helmets and pants. But wearing them against the Syracuse Orange is a head-scratching decision. To the Orange's credit, they avoided wearing navy pants or a boring all-white set. This one is on UConn.
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Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr