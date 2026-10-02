The 10 Best Week 5 Uniforms in College Football

We are entering the best time of the year for sports, and most college football teams are dressing to meet the moment. Most of the warm-up nonconference games are in the rearview mirror, so it is only right that teams start taking more risks with their threads.

From color rush to throwbacks to sweet tributes, this weekend has something for every uniform enthusiast. Below are the top ten uniforms in Week 5 of the 2026 college football season.

10. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Illinois Fighting Illini kick off their conference home opener in all orange against the Purdue Boilermakers. They need a little extra swagger after a tough road loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, and the all-orange aesthetic is a smart choice (especially since they can't wear the look on the road against the Maryland Terrapins on Halloween).

9. Boise State Broncos

It is only right that the Boise State Broncos rock all-blue for their Pac-12 home opener against the Utah State Aggies. Best of all, the Broncos have reprised their throwback helmets to complete the set. Maybe we will even see some trick plays reminiscent of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Cherry on top 🍒 pic.twitter.com/XfNPSs8owh — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 1, 2026

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are consistently one of the best-dressed teams in the sport, and it's not just because of their strong relationship with adidas and Patrick Mahomes. They always understand the assignment, and going red-white-red versus the Colorado Buffaloes was another savvy move.

7. Arizona Wildcats

new lids for week 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/EwjaJuz9Jx — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) October 1, 2026

The Arizona Wildcats host the Cincinnati Bearcats in a Big-12 After Dark Game. If you are still awake for the incredibly late kickoff, you'll get to see one of the week's sweetest alternate helmets. The script "Cats" decal on the white lid pulls the all-navy uniform together into a coherent theme.

6. Arizona State Sun Devils

Forecast: Maroon Monsoon ⚡️



Game 4 Uniforms vs Baylor pic.twitter.com/8fU8apcS82 — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 1, 2026

Heavy rain is expected on the East Coast this week, but a Maroon Monsoon is barreling towards Tempe. The Baylor Bears grabbed headlines earlier this week by announcing that the helmet stripe was now permanent on their primary uniforms. Still, even that can't outshine the Arizona State Sun Devils' Copper helmets and Maroon uniforms.

5. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Speaking of Maroon and Metallic Gold, the Minnesota Golden Gophers' long-awaited metallic lids are all the way back. After being phased out a few years ago for more traditional aesthetics, the fan-favorite uniform set is back for the big game against the Michigan Wolverines.

4. Wisconsin Badgers

Heard it's a red out 👀



🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/SH8s1YYJtw — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 1, 2026

The Wisconsin Badgers are rocking all-red for their conference showdown against the Michigan State Spartans. But it's the retro 'W' decal and Bucky Badger emblem sleeve that make these uniforms pop. We much prefer these over the Shamrock Series uniforms from earlier this season.

3. Houston Cougars

While the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans continue to fight over the Oilers' identity, the Houston Cougars have the best approach to the classic color palette. The Cougars are rocking their alternate white-powder blue-white uniforms against the UCF Knights.

2. Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers are debuting their annual "Smokey Grey" uniforms against the Auburn Tigers. It's not only a tribute to General Neyland, but it also features the adidas Trefoil logo, which is a big deal for the brand. These are the best "Smokey Grey" uniforms yet.

1. Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies will wear their 'Honor and Support' uniforms against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The helmets and jerseys feature a desert camouflage design is inspired by the Corps of Cadets khaki uniforms, dried grasslands, and rolling hills of Aggieland.

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