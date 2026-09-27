The Best and Worst Uniforms of Week 4 in College Football

Week 4 of the 2026 college football season delivered plenty of hits and misses with uniform matchups. Some fans were treated to some iconic combinations, while others had to sit through four hours of headache-inducing uniforms.

As always, some teams aced the exam while others need to report to study hall. Below are the best, worst, and smartest uniform choices from Week 4 of the college football season.

Best Combinations

1. Oregon at USC

The Oregon Ducks at the USC Trojans. | IMAGO/Newscom World

We love when the Oregon Ducks go full stormtrooper against the USC Trojans in the LA Memorial Coliseum. It just feels like a blockbuster movie. Especially with Oregon's latest "Generation O" uniform combination, which featured green wings on the metallic helmets. Meanwhile, USC's uniforms are beyond reproach.

2. Arizona at Washington State

The Arizona Wildcats quarterback at Washington State Cougars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Washington State Cougars hosted the Arizona Wildcats, we ranked the Cougars' grey-crimson-grey combination as one of the best looks of the week. But Arizona doesn't get enough love for their classic uniforms featuring two-tone stripes.

3. Minnesota at Washington

The Minnesota Golden Gophers at Washington Huskies. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The Washington Huskies debuted their all-black alternate uniforms, which looked ultra-sharp. The Minnesota Golden Gophers met the moment with a maroon-white-white set that popped under the lights in Husky Stadium.

Worst Decisions

1. Colorado at Baylor

The Colorado Buffaloes at Baylor Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear why the Colorado Buffaloes and Baylor Bears needed a color-on-color game. It's even more confusing why Colorado would choose a gold jersey when Baylor was already leaning into their Metallic Gold retro look. Chalk it up as another rough Saturday for the Buffaloes.

2. Hawaii at Wyoming

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Wyoming Cowboys usually have two of our favorite uniforms each week. But the color-on-color game was unnecessary and detracted from both team's aesthetic.

3. Wisconsin at Penn State

The Wisconsin Badgers at Penn State Nittany Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some teams did too much with their uniforms, the Wisconsin Badgers didn't do enough. Wearing white pants in Beaver Stadium didn't give us enough contrast. Yesterday would have been the perfect time for the Badgers to wear white-white-red.

Smart Choices

1. Notre Dame at Purdue

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purdue Boilermakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Purdue Boilermakers made a smart decision by wearing their all-black uniform set against the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It avoided too much white and gold on the field, giving us a clean visual of the game. However, Notre Dame needs to consider green numbers or pants in the future to shake things up.

2. Iowa at Michigan

The Iowa Hawkeyes at the Michigan Wolverines. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Michigan Wolverines ditched their Maize pants (and avoided a catastrophic Navy-Maize-Maize combination) against the Iowa Hawkeyes. It was a close call, but the conference showdown came out alright.

3. Utah Utes at Iowa State

The Utah Utes at Iowa State Cyclones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Iowa State Cyclones catch a lot of heat for their white-and-black uniform combinations, but yesterday was the perfect time to rock the alternate look. Meanwhile, the Utah Utes' all-red look gave us a clean contrast.

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