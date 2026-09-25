The 10 Best Week 4 Uniforms in College Football

Not every week of the college football season hits the same, especially when it comes to uniforms. Some teams miss opportunities, while others overthink it. That is not the case this weekend.

From subtle, solemn tributes to all-out fiesta-themed threads, this weekend offers plenty of great looks. Below are the ten best uniforms for Week 4 of the 2026 college football season.

10 . Mississippi State Bulldogs

Usually, we are not fans of white-outs at home. But it would be foolish to question the Mississippi State Bulldogs' decision, as they routinely make the right decision every week. The Bulldogs' annual "White Out" game against conference foe Missouri Tigers will be a must-watch; just bring your earplugs if you don't like cowbells.

9. Miami Hurricanes

It is impossible to avoid talking about the Miami Hurricanes this season. Their upcoming move to Nike and their 2001 adidas throwbacks warrant our attention. Best of all, this week's all-green threads against the Central Michigan Chippewas are a breath of fresh air after two white-out games already this season.

8. SMU Mustangs

While not our favorite look in the SMU Mustangs' wardrobe, their white-red-red combination is an objectively tough aesthetic. But with that being said, it could clash with the Missouri State Bears' white and Maroon uniforms.

7. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

The Liberty Flames beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 34-17 last night. Despite the loss, the Chanticleers' teal-out was incredible. It is impossible to get enough teal in sports uniforms. In the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars could take note.

6. Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies have no shortage of amazing uniform options, and white-maroon-maroon is one of their cleanest. The Aggies will need every bit of swagger they can muster as they face the LSU Tigers (coming off a tough loss) in a primetime matchup.

5. Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers will host their annual UVA Strong game against the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday night. Special jersey patches will honor the lives and memories of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry.

4. Washington State Cougars

Stripe Out Threads‼️ pic.twitter.com/rvUplrQihB — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) September 23, 2026

Without a doubt, our favorite uniform in the Washington State Cougars' rotation is grey-crimson-grey (with the script helmet decal). It's the perfect look for a primetime matchup against former Pac-12 foe Arizona Wildcats.

3. Tulane Green Wave

There is never a dull week for the Tulane Green Wave when it comes to uniforms. This Saturday, the Green Wave are rocking all sky-blue uniforms against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The Green Wave continue to flex their unbeatable uniform combinations.

2. Oregon Ducks

Some fans scoff at the Oregon Ducks' all-white uniforms, but they always embrace the Stormtrooper look when they travel to Los Angeles to face the USC Trojans. Make it 3/4 weeks that our predictions (from May) about Oregon's color combinations were correct.

1. UTSA Roadrunners

The UTSA Roadrunners ran away with the best uniforms this week. There is a party in San Antonio for the Roadrunners' big game against the Colorado State Rams. As part of the annual Hispanic Heritage celebration, UTSA is celebrating San Antonio culture with a fiesta-inspired uniform set.