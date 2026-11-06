Cactus Jack, Nike, GTA VI Team Up on Miami Heat "Vice City" Uniform

The highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI is just weeks away, and the hype is reaching unprecedented levels. The video game is set in a fictionalized version of Miami called "Vice City." That theme inspired a massive collaboration for the Miami Heat.

Rapper Travis Scott's label Cactus Jack, Nike, and Grand Theft Auto VI have partnered with the NBA and the Miami Heat to create the Vice City uniform.

Cactus Jack x GTA VI x Miami Heat "Vice City" Jersey

The Miami Heat "Vice City" jersey. | Miami Heat

Fans were treated to high-quality photos, shopping information, and the official on-court debut date. First, the Nike Swingman "Vice City" Jersey and "Vice City" Shorts will be available in limited quantities starting Wednesday, November 18.

The first jersey features a black base with "Vice City" in a neon pink, eye-catching font across the chest. The pink-white-black trim extends to the collar and sides of the jersey. The classic Nike Air logo is upside down as a nod to the Cactus Jack design language. Meanwhile, the GTA VI logo appears on the other side of the chest.

Cactus Jack x Miami Heat Jersey

The Miami Heat "Cactus Jack" jersey. | Miami Heat

The collaboration does not stop there, because what's better than one amazing alternate uniform? An even better second version. The Miami Heat will also wear an exclusive on-court Cactus Jack Nike uniform during the game on November 18, bringing the story of the City to life on the hardwood.

The second jersey features a black base with the iconic "HEAT" wordmark and number font on the front. However, a grid pattern appears inside the branding as a nod to the video game. The upside-down Nike Air logo is still there, but the Robinhood logo replaces the GTA VI branding on this jersey.

Cactus Jack x GTA VI Miami Heat "Vice City" Shorts

The Miami Heat "Vice City" shorts. | Miami Heat

The matching shorts appear to be the same for both jerseys. They feature a black base with pink, white, and black trim. The Nike Air logo is upside down on the back of the right leg. Meanwhile, an all-pink Heat logo appears on the left leg with six stars, Cactus Jack branding, and the NBA logo.

The Miami Heat "Cactus Jack" jersey. | Miami Heat

This uniform will look great on the court and fly off shelves. Fans can expect to see and hear a lot more about these amazing alternate uniforms over the coming weeks.

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