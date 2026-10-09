The 10 Best Week 6 Uniforms in College Football

Not only does Week 6 of the college football season have the strongest slate of games, but it also easily has the best uniforms. After playing it safe with monochromatic looks, teams are starting to get creative as the season hits its halfway point.

Best of all, most of the top uniforms are dispersed evenly from different brands across multiple conferences. Below is everything fans must know about the top ten uniforms for Week 6 of the 2026 college football season.

10. Toledo Rockets

Growing up in Tennessee, I thought the interlocking 'UT' logo was specific to the Volunteers. So, you could imagine my surprise and delight when the Toledo Rockets debuted their throwback uniforms to the tune of "Come Together" by the Beatles. The Rockets got to be good-looking, 'cause they're so hard to see.

9. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky will be wearing their position-specific Big Red helmets tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tam6iyaeA0 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 8, 2026

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defeated the Missouri State Bears 34-13 on Thursday night. The Hilltoppers' all-black uniforms were sharp, but their position-specific helmet decals featuring Big Red are a contender for best lids of the season.

8. West Virginia Mountaineers

Game 6️⃣



⚫️ 𝘾𝙊𝘼𝙇 𝙍𝙐𝙎𝙃

🆚 Arizona

🏟️ Milan Puskar Stadium

⏰ Noon

📺 TNT / TruTV / HBO Max

🎟️ https://t.co/u9hWOrqsjw pic.twitter.com/y9ppmqJgi0 — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) October 6, 2026

It's an interesting choice for the West Virginia Mountaineers to rock all-black uniforms during a noon kickoff, but coal never quits. Dark and dusty, painted on the sky, these coal-inspired uniforms are a perfect fit for Morgantown.

7. Pittsburgh Panthers

The Pittsburgh Panthers are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1976 National Championship team in style against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Game Royal and University Gold look so good; you almost never want the Panthers to wear alternates.

6. FIU Panthers

Gritty home win 🏡 pic.twitter.com/jEbHD83TSv — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) October 8, 2026

What's better than beating the New Mexico State Aggies 22-3 on a Wednesday night? Debuting another incredible installment of "Vice U" uniforms. Inspired by the Miami night skies, the pink gradient uniforms are unapologetically South Beach.

5. Arizona Wildcats

a storm is coming ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/2LISv3EOjf — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) October 8, 2026

The Arizona Wildcats refuse to be outdressed by West Virginia. The Wildcats are rocking red-white-red with their iconic cactus logo on their helmets. The Wildcats have been on a hot streak lately.

4. Arizona State Sun Devils

Fitted up.



Game 5 Uniforms vs Hawaii pic.twitter.com/5jiLwrIzT2 — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 8, 2026

Speaking of hot streaks, the Arizona State Sun Devils have been out of control all season. Not a single boring look. For their late-night kickoff against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, the Sun Devils are wearing white-maroon-white with the oversized Sparky logo on their helmets.

3. Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks will debut their "Origin of Speed" uniforms against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon. The level of detail packed into this uniform is staggering. It's the last completely new uniform of the Generation O era, and it's a fitting conclusion.

2. Florida Gators

Retro mode activated 🪡 pic.twitter.com/WbM697YZMK — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 7, 2026

The Florida Gators haven't played fair with their uniforms all season, but we have been especially excited about their throwback uniforms from Steve Spurrier's Heisman era. A white-out in the Swamp is wild, but the Gators have been extra bold with their aesthetic all year long.

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Game week



The Irish Wear Green game presented by @SoFi



🆚 Stanford

📍 South Bend, Indiana

📆 Saturday, Oct. 10

⏰ 3:30 PM ET

📺 NBC | Peacock#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/KdHZfd0QAN — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 5, 2026

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will debut their annual "Irish Wear Green" uniforms against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday afternoon. Everything from the Kelly Green to the Fighting Irish Leprechaun football logo on the sleeve is incredible. Gold pants would take this set to the next level, but it's still the best uniform in the most competitive week so far.

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