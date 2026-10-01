Don't Miss Out on Caitlin Clark's Nike Apparel Collection

On Thursday morning, Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark's highly anticipated first signature Nike basketball shoe finally hit shelves. The Nike Caitlin 1 is quickly selling out in the "Caitlin Blue" and "Warning Code" colorways, but some fans might be overlooking Clark's apparel collection.

The Nike Caitlin 1 collection marks a defining chapter in Clark's Nike signature journey. It is the first footwear and apparel expression of her line, built to meet the specific demands of her game and style, on and off the court.

Caitlin Clark's signature Nike apparel collection. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 signature apparel collection balances performance and comfort without sacrificing style. The collection reflects the understated confidence that defines Clark. It also combines elevated essentials with personal details inspired by her journey, routines, and love of the game.

Plus, it introduces Nike Standard Issue for Women for the first time. Designed with Clark, her insights guided our team to create pieces she actually wants to wear before, during, and after the game. Below are some of the top apparel options for athletes and fans.

Jackets

Nike Caitlin jackets. | Nike

Currently, two jackets are available as part of the signature Nike Caitlin collection. The most popular item is the Caitlin Clark Women's Basketball Varsity Jacket ($325). Second is the most versatile Caitlin Standard Issue Women's Dri-FIT Game Woven Synthetic-Fill Basketball Jacket ($200). Clark has worn both jackets before their release.

Hoodies

Nike Caitlin hoodies. | Nike

There are even more hoodie options available for shoppers. The Caitlin Clark Standard Issue Women's Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie ($90) and the Caitlin Clark Therma-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie ($90) are both available in multiple colors online.

Shirts

Nike Caitlin shirts. | Nike

Clark has had several shirts hit shelves over the past year. But her first signature collection includes more styles for men and women. The Caitlin Clark Basketball T-Shirt ($47) is available in multiple colors online.

Shorts and Pants

Nike Caitlin Shorts and Pants. | Nike

Whether hooping or chilling, fans need to complete their look. The Caitlin Standard Issue DRI-FIT 5" Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts ($60) and Dri-FIT Open-Hem Basketball Pants ($115) are both available in two colors online.

Kids Clothing

Nike Caitlin Kids Clothing. | Nike

There are some apparel options available for Clark's youngest fans. However, the majority of the kids' clothing is listed as "Coming Soon" on the Nike website. Eventually, kids will have the same apparel options as adults.

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