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The Nike Caitlin 1 Drops This Week: Everything You Need to Know

Caitlin Clark's first signature Nike basketball shoe launches in two colorways on October 1.
Pat Benson|
The Nike Caitlin 1launches in two colorways this week.
The Nike Caitlin 1launches in two colorways this week. | Nike

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Indiana Fever

In June, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark unveiled her highly anticipated first signature Nike basketball shoe. Over the past three months, Clark has excited fans by debuting dozens of Nike Caitlin 1 colorways. The wait is finally almost over as the shoe launches this week.

To say this is Nike's most anticipated new sneaker release in years would be an understatement. To meet the moment, the shoe is launching in two colorways. But it still won't be easy to buy on release day. Below is everything shoppers must know to improve their chances of securing the sneakers.

Shopping Information

Details on the Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" and "Warning Code" colorways.
The Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" and "Warning Code" colorways. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 launches at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 1. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett's, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

The "Caitlin Blue" colorway drops in adult ($140), big kid ($115), and little kid ($105) sizes. Meanwhile, the "Warning Code" colorway only drops in adult sizes for $140. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

Side view of the Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" and "Warning Code" colorways.
The Nike Caitlin 1 "Caitlin Blue" and "Warning Code" colorways. | Nike

The "Caitlin Blue" colorway draws inspiration from the sky's depth, the infinite possibilities it represents, and Clark's unlimited range on the court. The blue evokes the inspiration and imagination Clark wants players and fans to feel when they lace up her shoe.

The "Warning Code" inverts the "Caitlin Blue" design by providing a new perspective. Yellow shades evoke a natural warning, just like the passion and intensity Clark shows on the court. Both shoes feature Clark's signature 'CC' logo and triple Nike Swooshes.

Performance Technology

Sketches of the Nike Caitlin 1 tech specs.
Tech specs for the Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

Clark's debut basketball shoe introduces new performance technology. Most notably, the Nike Opticast upper. It features PU nodes with varied Z-heights designed to reduce drag and enhance on-court movement efficiency. The visual language draws inspiration from the ripple of the three-point arc.

Underfoot, a Cushlon 3.0 midsole paired with an articulated forefoot Air Zoom Turbo unit lets it sit closer to the foot across all edges. This setup delivers close-to-foot responsiveness, containment, enhanced court feel, and faster feedback. A midfoot shank plate adds torsional support. Lastly, the grippy rubber outsole lets players move freely.

Future Releases

Details on six colorways of the Nike Caitlin 1.
The first six colorways of the Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

Earlier this month, Nike previewed the first six colorways scheduled to hit shelves. Additionally, we have designs honoring Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs, and even a collaboration with Travis Scott. Even if fans miss out on the first two colorways, countless more opportunities are on the way.

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Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

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