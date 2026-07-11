England's Nike Jerseys Are Flying Off Shelves

The biggest sporting event of the weekend takes place tonight, and it features two of the best uniforms in sports. Norway takes on England in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is a battle of star-studded rosters, and either way, Nike wins.

Fans have to know where to look to find Norway's incredible sold-out jerseys, but England's classic kits are still in stock at retail price online (but they are going fast). Below is a breakdown for fans.

Nike England Home Stadium Jersey

Nike England Home Stadium Jersey. | Nike

Inspired by the country's legendary football players of the 1990s, with a bold and unapologetic modern design, England's home kit was perfectly executed. It sports a white base with sleek red and navy detailing.

The country's crest and gold star sit across from the Nike Swoosh. Online shoppers can buy the Nike England Home Stadium Jersey for $100 in adult sizes at Nike and Soccer.com. Youth options are also available for $85 online.

Nike England Away Stadium Jersey

Nike England Away Stadium Jersey. | Nike

If the home kit was more traditional, England's away jersey is noticeably more modern. The red top with sharp navy side panels is complemented by the country's crest and Nike branding stacked on the chest.

Online shoppers can buy the Nike England Away Stadium Jersey for $100 in adult sizes at Nike and Soccer.com. Unlike the home option, it is easier to find the replica jersey with players' names on the back. Just be aware that the away kit is selling out faster than the home top.

England x Palace Nike Pre-Match Top

England x Palace Nike Pre-Match Top. | Soccer.com

Nike teamed up with London-based skateshop Palace on a full collection ahead of the World Cup. Many of the most popular products have sold out, but luckily, the England x Palace Nike Pre-Match Top is still available online at Nike and Soccer.com. Men's sizes ($72), Women's ($72), and Kids ($62) are all in stock.

Palace used the pre-match jersey to pay tribute to England with a design inspired by St. George's Cross. The top is Pewter Grey with Bright Crimson detailing. The Three Lions crest and star sit across from the Nike Swoosh logo on the chest.

Nike England Energy Soccer Top

Nike England Energy Soccer Top. | Nike

Nike's Energy Collection has been one of the most popular jersey options for fan bases. Inspired by 1990s fashion trends and modern soccer culture, the short-sleeve top has been the go-to for fashionable fans.

England's version is Work Blue with white digital patterns. Nike branding appears in Obsidian, while the country's crest pops off the chest. The collar adds a touch of nostalgia flair. Online shoppers can buy the Nike England Energy Short-Sleeve Soccer Top for $80 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

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