The 10 Hottest World Cup Jerseys - Do You Have One?

No one doubted that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would deliver plenty of exciting highlights and fashion moments on the pitch. All of the major sportswear brands outfitted the world's top players in the best kits. However, the demand outpacing supply has been surprising.

Despite having plenty of time to prepare, sportswear brands did not produce enough of their most popular jerseys. That has created a scarcity and a surge in the resale market. Below are the ten hottest World Cup jerseys and how to find them now that they are sold out.

Nike United States Home

The Nike United States home jersey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Nike's United States Home jersey was a smash hit among fans stateside. The wavy flag design resonated with the country celebrating its 250th birthday this summer. However, the jerseys were almost gone before the World Cup even started. Fans can buy the replica and home jerseys on the resale website StockX.

Nike England Home

The Nike England Home jersey. | REUTERS

Nike took a more traditional approach with England's home kits, which was a perfectly fitting strategy for the football powerhouse. Maybe it worked too well, as the jerseys sold out online. Fans can buy the replica and home jerseys on the resale website StockX.

Nike Norway Away

Nike Norway away jersey. | IMAGO / Visionhaus

Yesterday, we covered the surge in demand for Norway's sold-out Nike jerseys. Our personal favorite, the all-black away kit, has been especially popular among fans. Online shoppers can find the sold-out jerseys on the resale website GOAT.

Nike Norway Home

Nike Norway home jersey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just as popular as the bold black kits are Norway's Nike Away jerseys. The classic kit draws inspiration from the country's flag and is a must-have for real fans. Online shoppers can find the sold-out jerseys on the resale website GOAT.

Nike France Home

The Nike France Home jersey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

France's Nike Home jerseys feature a more distinguished look with a white collar complementing the blue top. The home kits sold out online before France made a deep run (and is still going). However, online shoppers can find the sold-out jerseys in select styles on the resale website GOAT.

Jordan Brazil Away

The Jordan Brazil Away jersey. | IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

We were sad to see Brazil go down in the World Cup just because it meant the end of its incredible Jordan Brand Away kit. Jumpman puts its iconic spin on the legendary uniforms, making it one of the best jerseys of the tournament. Currently, StockX has the most options available on the resale market.

Adidas Spain Away

The Adidas Spain Away jersey. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Spain's Adidas Away jerseys were already selling out fast before yesterday's clutch win over Portugal. Fans can expect the throwback-inspired look to get even more popular now. At this point, it's probably easier for shoppers to find their size on StockX.

Adidas Mexico Third

The Adidas Mexico Third jersey. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mexico may have had the strongest uniform rotation in the entire tournament. But the adidas Mexico Third jersey was what resonated the most with fans. The tri-colored Trefoil logo across the black jersey was a work of art. Currently, the most options are available on StockX.

Adidas Japan Away

The adidas Japan Away jersey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Japan's Adidas Away jerseys were designed for the pitch, but are stylish enough to wear anywhere. The combination of multi-color pinstripes, black Trefoil logo, and bold font on an off-white top was a winning combination when it comes to uniform design. Online shoppers can choose from multiple styles on StockX.

Adidas Belgium Away

The Adidas Belgium Away jersey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

It may be too soon for American soccer fans, but the Belgium Adidas Away jerseys are dreamy. The blend of Frozen Blue and Pastel Pink drew inspiration from the country's surrealist movement. Online shoppers can choose from multiple styles on StockX.

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