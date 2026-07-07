The 10 Hottest World Cup Jerseys - Do You Have One?
No one doubted that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would deliver plenty of exciting highlights and fashion moments on the pitch. All of the major sportswear brands outfitted the world's top players in the best kits. However, the demand outpacing supply has been surprising.
Despite having plenty of time to prepare, sportswear brands did not produce enough of their most popular jerseys. That has created a scarcity and a surge in the resale market. Below are the ten hottest World Cup jerseys and how to find them now that they are sold out.
Nike United States Home
Nike's United States Home jersey was a smash hit among fans stateside. The wavy flag design resonated with the country celebrating its 250th birthday this summer. However, the jerseys were almost gone before the World Cup even started. Fans can buy the replica and home jerseys on the resale website StockX.
Nike England Home
Nike took a more traditional approach with England's home kits, which was a perfectly fitting strategy for the football powerhouse. Maybe it worked too well, as the jerseys sold out online. Fans can buy the replica and home jerseys on the resale website StockX.
Nike Norway Away
Yesterday, we covered the surge in demand for Norway's sold-out Nike jerseys. Our personal favorite, the all-black away kit, has been especially popular among fans. Online shoppers can find the sold-out jerseys on the resale website GOAT.
Nike Norway Home
Just as popular as the bold black kits are Norway's Nike Away jerseys. The classic kit draws inspiration from the country's flag and is a must-have for real fans. Online shoppers can find the sold-out jerseys on the resale website GOAT.
Nike France Home
France's Nike Home jerseys feature a more distinguished look with a white collar complementing the blue top. The home kits sold out online before France made a deep run (and is still going). However, online shoppers can find the sold-out jerseys in select styles on the resale website GOAT.
Jordan Brazil Away
We were sad to see Brazil go down in the World Cup just because it meant the end of its incredible Jordan Brand Away kit. Jumpman puts its iconic spin on the legendary uniforms, making it one of the best jerseys of the tournament. Currently, StockX has the most options available on the resale market.
Adidas Spain Away
Spain's Adidas Away jerseys were already selling out fast before yesterday's clutch win over Portugal. Fans can expect the throwback-inspired look to get even more popular now. At this point, it's probably easier for shoppers to find their size on StockX.
Adidas Mexico Third
Mexico may have had the strongest uniform rotation in the entire tournament. But the adidas Mexico Third jersey was what resonated the most with fans. The tri-colored Trefoil logo across the black jersey was a work of art. Currently, the most options are available on StockX.
Adidas Japan Away
Japan's Adidas Away jerseys were designed for the pitch, but are stylish enough to wear anywhere. The combination of multi-color pinstripes, black Trefoil logo, and bold font on an off-white top was a winning combination when it comes to uniform design. Online shoppers can choose from multiple styles on StockX.
Adidas Belgium Away
It may be too soon for American soccer fans, but the Belgium Adidas Away jerseys are dreamy. The blend of Frozen Blue and Pastel Pink drew inspiration from the country's surrealist movement. Online shoppers can choose from multiple styles on StockX.
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Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr