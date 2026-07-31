How to Buy FC Barcelona's 2026/27 Nike Kits

Preseason for La Liga kicks off today, and FC Barcelona will use the match to debut their 2026/27 Nike Home kits. Earlier this week, football fans were treated to the glorious Nike Kobe x FC Barcelona Away kits.

While we are partial to anything inspired by Kobe Bryant, most fans will appreciate the traditional Barça aesthetic. Luckily for everyone, both kits are available online in a full range of styles. Below is everything online shoppers must know.

FC Barcelona 2026/27 Nike Home Kit

Our beautiful new kit makes its debut today. ✨ pic.twitter.com/1Sb499Jl1Z — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 31, 2026

Officially debuted last month during the World Cup whirlwind, the club's new home kits retain the most important design elements with a slight twist. The blue and garnet red vertical stripes are still there, but reimagined through a dynamic gradient that adds movement and depth.

Online shoppers can find the FC Barcelona 2026/27 Nike Home Kit at Nike, Fanatics, and the FC Barcelona store. Jersey options include: Authentic ($215), Authentic Patch ($180), and Stadium Replica ($135). Additional options are available in women's and kids' sizing.

While not as highly publicized as the Nike Kobe collaboration, FC Barcelona's new Nike home kit does come with some matching fan apparel options. There are shorts, shirts, pants, quarter-zips, and jackets in full-family sizing.

FC Barcelona 2026/27 Nike x Kobe Away Kit

Wear the colours. Chase greatness.

Every challenge builds confidence. Every victory builds legacy.

Introducing the FC Barcelona x Kobe 2026/27 Away Kit.@nikefootball pic.twitter.com/u2ZSsduI9e — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 24, 2026

The kit channels Bryant's Mamba Mentality. Most notably, the purple, gold, and black color palette is a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers. The jersey features a black mamba texture, an iridescent crest, and a timeless Kobe quote inside the collar: "Leave the game better than you found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend."

Online shoppers can find the FC Barcelona 2026/27 Nike x Kobe Away Kit at Nike, Fanatics, and the FC Barcelona store. Jersey options include: Authentic ($215), Authentic Patch ($180), and Stadium Replica ($135). Additional options are available in women's and kids' sizing.

A jersey inspired by greatness. 🐍💜🖤 pic.twitter.com/bUtncuQF4N — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 26, 2026

Currently, Nike has also has the matching shorts in full-family sizing. Plus, apparel options include shirts, pants, quarter-zips, and jackets. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Kobe 3 Protro will both be released in FC Barcelona-inspired colorways.

Nike and FC Barcelona have two of the most esteemed brand identities in the world, and this year's kits might be their most memorable yet. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.