Nike's Kobe x FC Barcelona 2026–27 Collection Is Out Now

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is over, but La Liga will soon kick off. With the new season quickly approaching, Nike unveiled a special collaboration between basketball legend Kobe Bryant's signature line and FC Barcelona.

The Kobe x FC Barcelona 2026–27 away kit and collection combine Kobe Sheath and Barça crest for the second consecutive season. Not only do the kits and apparel options look incredible, but they are available for purchase now. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe x FC Barcelona 2026–27 away kit. | Nike

Athletes and fans can shop the Nike Kobe x FC Barcelona 2026–27 collection now at Nike.com. The collection includes the away kit jersey and shorts in full-family sizing. Additional apparel options include shirts, pants, quarter-zips, and jackets.

According to Nike's press release, footwear will later accompany the apparel options. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Kobe 3 Protro will both be released in FC Barcelona-inspired colorways. Currently, there are no pictures of the unreleased sneakers.

Collaboration Details

Kika Nazareth wears the Nike Kobe x FX Barcelona 2026-27 away kit. | Nike

For the second consecutive year, Nike united Bryant's retro line with his favorite team. According to the brand, the kit channels Bryant's Mamba Mentality through details designed to be seen and felt. Most notably, the purple, gold, and black color palette is a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Look closer, and the details include a black mamba texture, an iridescent crest, and a timeless Kobe quote inside the collar: "Leave the game better than you found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend."

Kobe x FC Barcelona

Alejandro Balde wears gear from the Nike Kobe x FC Barcelona collection. | Nike

Nike enlisted several men and women from the club's star-studded roster to appear in the campaign imagery. On the men's side: Marc Bernal, Pablo Gavi, Pedri, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha. On the women's side: Aïcha Cámara, Kika Nazareth, Cláudia Pina, Patri Guijarro, and Ewa Pajor.

Like last year, every piece from this collection will be popular with fans. But a sell-out is not guaranteed. Savvy shoppers will be able to find the Nike Kobe x FC Barcelona 2025-26 away jerseys available at a discount on the Nike website. Hopefully, every fan who wants a jersey will be able to get one.

Football fever will not break in the United States after the World Cup, so now is the perfect time for Americans to follow FC Barcelona in La Liga. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.